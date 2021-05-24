Top 10 Prospects: May 24
2021 stats: 17 G, .268/.329/.507, 3 HR, 1 SB, 6 BB, 11 SO at Triple-A Durham. So, the Rays traded Willy Adames last week, and the corresponding move was a promotion of: Taylor Walls. Let’s be honest, Walls is not a bad prospect and a pretty solid defender, but he’s not even in the realm of Franco’s talent. The switch-hitting shortstop is scuffling a bit, but it’s just a matter of when the Rays bring up the best prospect in baseball. It’s coming. It just might be a few more weeks.www.nbcsportsedge.com