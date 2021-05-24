newsbreak-logo
‘Army of the Dead’ is a Zack Snyder Movie I Can’t Hate

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder has made a solid zombie movie with some big laughs and a heart-filled story – somehow. Step aside Ocean’s Eleven – these thieves have to fight a horde of zombie Elvis impersonators to get to a Las Vegas vault. In Army of the Dead a crew of mercenaries takes on the ultimate heist – breaking into a vault under the streets of Sin City in the midst of an apocalyptic level zombie outbreak. These aren’t your traditional shuffling, dumb zombies. They’re smart and brutal.

