Don’t Miss the Red Blood Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse

Night sky watchers, this is the first time in two years that you can see this rare astronomical event. A super blood moon lunar eclipse can be viewed in California. The blood moon lunar eclipse is on this Wed, 26 May 2021. The next total lunar eclipse that will be visible in Southern California will be in May 2022. So don't miss this astronomical event. With a reasonably clear skies forecast, all you need to do is stay up for the event or wake up very early. Read on for information on where to see the lunar eclipse and when.