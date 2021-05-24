newsbreak-logo
Astronomy

Don’t Miss the Red Blood Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse

scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe total lunar eclipse of May 26, 2021 is the first in nearly two and a half years. It occurs within hours of the closest perigee of the year, making the Moon appear about 7% larger than average. The total phase will be visible near moonset in the western United States and Canada, all of Mexico, most of Central America and Equador, western Peru, and southern Chile and Argentina. Totality occurs just after moonrise along the Asian Pacific Rim. The eclipse can be seen in its entirety in eastern Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands, including Hawaii.

