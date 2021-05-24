newsbreak-logo
Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 167 million and Indian death toll climbs above 300,000

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.46 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.1 million and deaths with 589,893, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. "Average daily case counts are at their lowest point since mid-June 2020 and down more than 90% from the January 2021 highs," said Raymond James healthcare analyst Chris Meekins. Some 49% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated and 58% of...

