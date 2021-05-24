newsbreak-logo
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Alba De Tormes to bag Wolverhampton win

By Chris Baker
horseracing.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is one bet for today’s racing at Wolverhampton. 16:00 – 1m½f FollowUs On Twitter @WolvesRaces Handicap (Class 5) Clifford Lee and Karl Burke team up with ALBA DE TORMES (NAP – 1 point win bet at 9/1), whose dam finished second in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes and third in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes. This front-running grey is a full brother to the Group 1 winner Belardo and a half-brother to several other smart performers. It isn’t often that a horse with such a good pedigree lines up in a low-grade handicap at Wolverhampton, so I am taking a chance that he can bounce back from a disappointing run at Pontefract last time out and resume the progress he had shown in March/early April.

