newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William’s sly aside as he admits to loving his in-laws

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwY7b_0a92wc3200

Prince William has confessed to loving his in-laws - even though lockdown has meant they don't have much to talk about at the moment.

Speaking to a table of first responders in Edinburgh while watching the Scottish Cup Final, he said: “The funny thing is when I spoke to my family I found it so good to catch up — but then you haven’t anything to catch up on because no one had done anything.”

When one of the group said they had not seen their in-laws for a year, Wills joked: “Some people are happy they haven’t seen their in-laws for a year.”

And as he left people wondering who he could possibly be talking about, he added: “I love my in-laws.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Laws#British Royal Family#Uk#Happy People#Funny People#Love#Edinburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
newschain

Nation urged to ‘keep talking’ about mental health by William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a host of famous faces have urged the nation to “keep talking” to support everyone’s mental health in a special radio broadcast. William and Kate and stars from the worlds of sport, television and the arts featured in the Mental Health Minute message, broadcast on airwaves across the nation to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.
Celebritieskentlive.news

Prince Charles' rude comment to Harry and William exposed after microphone gaffe

The late Prince Philip was perhaps the Royal best known for making controversial comments, but his eldest son Prince Charles hasn't exactly shied away from them either. One of Philip's most notorious jokes came around 30 years ago, when he is alleged to have told the German media: “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince William leaves royal fans 'blushing' with new picture

Prince William took to Instagram on Thursday morning to announce that he had received his first COVID-19 vaccine whilst also thanking those involved in the successful roll-out. Despite the serious nature of the post, all royal fans could talk about was his toned arm, which he showed off in the...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince William Makes A Cheeky Promise When Things Calm Down

British Royal Family news receals I think it’s becoming clear that when Prince William starts trending, he’s bound to make you laugh or feel better about your day. Remember when he trended for being the “World’s Sexiest Bald Man”, that is still literally one of the best trending topics of the year. He took the award over equally handsome and bald men, including Voldemort, who is surprisingly classed as handsome even though his nose isn’t intact. Anyway, it was fun when that happened.
Mental Healthcompsmag.com

Watch the video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s mental health minute

This radio segment finishes out the Duke and Duchess’s slew of activities for Mental Health Awareness week. Yesterday, the pair visited three organizations in Wolverhampton, all of which support mental wellbeing in various ways. The royals engaged with young people aided by the groups and got to have some fun, playing ping pong and interacting with support animals. Beckham also encouraged citizens in “Taking time to reflect through the most challenging of years.” Annie Goldsmith.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton and Prince William's student home where they fell in love

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met while they were both studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, but their friendship developed into romance while they were living together in their second year. After moving out of halls of residence St. Salvatore’s Hall, known as Sallies, Prince William...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children Miss Their Great-Grandfather, Prince Philip

Everyone in the royal family is mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. In a thank you note sent to well-wishers who shared their condolences after Prince Philip's death this spring, Prince William and Kate Middleton said that the late royal is missed by everyone in their family, including their their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
Relationshipstownandcountrymag.com

Prince William and Kate Had 'Chemistry' Right From the Start

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton may have just celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary, but their romance goes back much further than their 2011 nuptials. The duo first met during their freshmen year of college at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001, and it seems that the connection was undeniable.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Fans Peeped Prince William's Bicep In His Vaccine IG Post, And The Thirst Is REAL

It looks like Prince William has been hitting the gym. The Duke’s latest Instagram photo showed him getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and it has everyone talking. Sure, royal fans are pleased to see the future king is staying healthy, but the tweets about Prince William's COVID-19 vaccine photo were mostly about his bulging bicep muscles.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Opens Up About His "Saddest Memory" When He Learned of Princess Diana's Death

Prince William is opening up about one of his most painful memories. On Saturday, during his tour of Scotland, the Duke of Cambridge spoke to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland about the great meaning the country holds for him. As he explained in a video shared by the BBC, Scotland has played a role in some of his saddest memories — including the day he got the news that his mother, Princess Diana, had died.