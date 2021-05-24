Prince William’s sly aside as he admits to loving his in-laws

Prince William has confessed to loving his in-laws - even though lockdown has meant they don't have much to talk about at the moment.

Speaking to a table of first responders in Edinburgh while watching the Scottish Cup Final, he said: “The funny thing is when I spoke to my family I found it so good to catch up — but then you haven’t anything to catch up on because no one had done anything.”

When one of the group said they had not seen their in-laws for a year, Wills joked: “Some people are happy they haven’t seen their in-laws for a year.”

And as he left people wondering who he could possibly be talking about, he added: “I love my in-laws.”