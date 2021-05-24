Three Outsiders To Watch Out For In The Epsom Derby
Steve Chambers picks out three outsiders in the Epsom Derby that could cause a shock in the Classic, which is run at Epsom Downs on June 5... Jim Bolger's Mac Swiney launched into the Derby picture at the weekend, as he produced a sparkling performance to win the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh. Around a 6/1 chance for the Epsom Classic, Bolger's charge will be looking to get the better of a strong looking team from Aidan O'Brien's stable. Current favourite Bolshoi Ballet spearheads the Ballydoyle team, while High Definition adds significant depth to O'Brien's team and he too sits prominently in the betting.