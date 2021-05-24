Three Outsiders To Watch Out For In The Epsom Derby

Saturday's G1 QIPCO 2000 Guineas hosts the customary heavyweights of the previous year's scene, with the likes of Thunder Moon (Ire) (Zoffany {Ire}), Wembley (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}), Van Gogh (American Pharoah), One Ruler (Ire) (Dubawi {Ire}) and Lucky Vega (Ire) (Lope de Vega {Ire}) all bringing Group 1 form to the table, but in the year that racing lost Sheikh Hamdan could there be a sense of destiny in the inclusion of the unproven 'TDN Rising Star' Mutasaabeq (GB) (Invincible Spirit {Ire})? As far as visual impressions go, there is hardly any other in this line-up that can match his emphatic six-length success in a conditions race over seven furlongs on similarly fast ground at the Craven meeting here on Apr. 13. Only Aidan O'Brien and Charlie Appleby know the merit of the dismissal of their colts Noble Dynasty (GB) (Dubawi {Ire}) and Duke of Mantua (Ire) (No Nay Never) in that select contest, but the latter came into it with solid form and was readily put in his place. Like his father Barry, Charlie Hills is not a trainer for tilting at windmills and it is significant that he, Jim Crowley and the team at Shadwell are in unison in wanting to test the son of the 2009 G1 1000 Guineas heroine Ghanaati (Giant's Causeway) here.