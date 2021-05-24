newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barton County, KS

Monday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jávier Báez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Baez hit the second pitch he saw from Alex Reyes 417 feet onto the center field batter’s eye for his 11th home run of the season. It was just the second earned run allowed by Reyes in 25 innings this season. Craig Kimbrel recorded four outs to improve Chicago’s record to 4-4 in extra inning contests. Adam Wainwright did not earn a decision despite allowing just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts in eight innings.

greatbendpost.com
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
City
Washington, KS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Nashville, KS
City
Toronto, KS
Local
Kansas Basketball
Barton County, KS
Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Will Barton
Person
Michael Fulmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Basketball#Barton Community College#Barton College#David Barton#Sports Headlines#Ap#The Chicago Cubs#The St Louis Cardinals#The Kansas City Royals#The Detroit Tigers#Texas Tech#French#Nba#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Phoenix Suns#Atlanta Hawks#The Los Angeles Lakers#The New York Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
Great Bend Post

K-State drops opener in Big 12 Tournament

No. 2-seed TCU completed a comeback victory in walk-off style defeating No. 7-seed K-State, 7-6, in game three of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship. The Wildcats (31-22) pounced early in the second game of the day with four runs in the top of the first. After a leadoff walk and stolen base by Cameron Thompson, Zach Kokoska was hit by a pitch. This was followed with an RBI single by Nick Goodwin to put Kansas State on the scoreboard. Team RBI leader, Dylan Phillips capped off the inning with a three-run homerun.
MLBPosted by
Great Bend Post

Margot hits RBI single in 10th, Rays beat Royals 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night. Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber (0-2). After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays’ third hit of the game.
MLBPosted by
Great Bend Post

Rays’ 11-game streak halted by Royals, 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays’ 11-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory. Rich Hill struck out a career-high 13 for...
MLBPosted by
Great Bend Post

Royals SS Adalberto Mondesi returns from oblique strain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing the first 45 games of the season with a right oblique sprain. Mondesi was hitting seventh in the Royals’ posted lineup for Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. “I...
Barton County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Cougar women take 5th at NJCAA Track Championships

LEVELLAND, Texas – A trio of individual titles led the Barton women’s track team to a fifth place finish at the NJCAA Championships this past week. The Cougars finished with 76 points, just five away from a top three effort. South Plains won the title with 110.3. Right behind South...