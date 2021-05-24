newsbreak-logo
Alabama State

Markers to Honor Fight for Female Suffrage in Alabama

alabamanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – The fight to allow women to vote in Alabama will be recalled in a series of historical markers across the state. The first “Votes for Women” marker was dedicated Wednesday in downtown Huntsville. Additional ones are planned in Birmingham, Decatur, Mobile, Selma and Tuskegee. The markers are white with writing in purple, which was the color of the women’s suffrage movement. While women gained the vote nationwide in 1920, Alabama voters didn’t approve the amendment until 1953. A historian says the women’s suffrage movement got caught up in the state’s white supremacist efforts to prevent Black people from voting.

