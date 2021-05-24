newsbreak-logo
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona heading back to the private sector

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona will vacate his position at the end of May. The board has granted his request to leave earlier than when his five-year contract was due to expire at the end of September. Ntshona tells Fin24 he is going back to the private sector.

