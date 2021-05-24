Man yells antisemitic remarks, dumps feces outside Florida synagogue

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. [AP] – A man yelled antisemitic slurs at a rabbi and dumped a bag of feces in front of a South Florida synagogue, authorities said.

Cellphone video showed an unidentified man on an electric bicycle ranting outside the building on Friday.

A short while later, he returned with a bag or pillowcase full of human feces, said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. RaShana Dabney-Donovan.

He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die,” according to a police report.

Police said the man also spat on a menorah near a sidewalk.

Earlier this month, a Hallandale Beach man reported having rocks thrown at him as he walked to the Chabad of South Broward.

“It’s very important for us to combat these types of incidents,” Dabney-Donovan said.