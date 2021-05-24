newsbreak-logo
Halo's decades-old janky PC visuals are finally getting fixed

By Natalie Clayton
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Halo: The Master Chief Collection is finally fixing up a series of graphical hiccups that have been present in the first Halo since Gearbox Software's original PC port. Bringing Bungie's FPS to PC all the way back in 2003, the Gearbox port of Halo has been the foundation for every version of Halo: Combat Evolved since—including the Anniversary Edition contained within the MCC. Unfortunately, this also means these versions inherited a number of visual flaws introduced in the port.

