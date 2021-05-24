Halo's decades-old janky PC visuals are finally getting fixed

Thanks to Among Us, many of us have experienced the tense fun of an impostor game—finding our team members missing, with no idea of whodunnit, followed by group discussions over potential suspects. For visual novel Gnosia, the current impostor trend is perhaps just lucky coincidence—the game originally released in 2019 for Playstation Vita, where it spread via word of mouth, before great reviews by Japanese outlets turned it into a definite hit. This March, the 2020 Switch port launched worldwide, once again garnering a similarly positive reception.