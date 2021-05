Novelist Peter De Vries was one quoted as saying, “Nostalgia isn't what it used to be.”. During the past 14 months, each one of us has had to pad our nest with things from which we take comfort. For some, it has been hunkering down to connect with family and friends — even if it has been done remotely. Others have been finding comfort in the glory days of the past, teasing out memories of happier days when toe-to-toe with some pretty dismal ones.