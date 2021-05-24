newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How electric cars can advance environmental justice: By putting low-income and racially diverse drivers behind the wheel | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Posted by 
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USNXL_0a92vYVD00
Electric cars charging at Washington, DC’s Union Station (AP Photo/Susan Walsh/ The Conversation ).

The global auto industry has begun a historic shift from gas- and diesel-fueled cars to electric vehicles. President Biden’s infrastructure plan seeks to speed up this transition by requesting billions of dollars to modernize the electric grid and build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

Evidence shows that many Americans are eager to transition to EVs and participate in a clean energy economy. In a recent nationally representative consumer survey, 71 percent of drivers surveyed said they were interested in getting an electric car. But 48 percent said that lack of access to public charging infrastructure was holding them back, and 43 percent cited vehicle cost as a disincentive.

My research focuses on ways to make cities more sustainable, healthy and equitable places to live. In my view, making EVs and charging infrastructure accessible to all drivers is crucial for achieving clean transportation and energy justice.

Who is hurt most by vehicle pollution?

People of color bear disproportionate harms from fossil fuels. For example, Black people in the U.S. are more likely than white people to live near oil refineries and petrochemical plants.

People who live in these neighborhoods experience higher levels of exposure to toxic emissions such as benzene, mercury and sulfuric acid than those who don’t live near these industries. They also have higher rates of heart disease, cancer and asthma.

Contamination from these facilities drives down home prices. Reduced property values make it hard for families to build wealth or sell their homes and move away from toxic pollutants.

Burning gasoline in cars produces smog-causing particulate pollution, including fine particulates, referred to as PM2.5 because they are less than 2.5 microns wide – 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair. These particles penetrate deeply into humans’ lungs and enter their bloodstreams. PM2.5 exposure can trigger asthma and chronic bronchitis, and has been linked to increased mortality from lung cancer and heart disease.

People of color are less likely to own cars and more likely to use public transit than their white counterparts, so they generate a disproportionately small share of motor vehicle pollution. But they suffer disproportionately large impacts.

The American Lung Association reports that people of color are 3.5 times more likely than white people to live in a county with a failing air quality grade. A groundbreaking 2019 study estimated that Black and Latino populations experience 56 percent and 63 percent more pollution respectively than their activities cause. In contrast, whites experience about 17 percent less air pollution exposure than their consumption causes.

Respiratory illness rates reflect this inequity. Black and Latino children in the U.S. are diagnosed with asthma at higher rates than white children. Latino children are almost twice as likely to die from asthma as white children. For Black children the death rate from asthma is almost eight times higher than for white children.

Recent polls show higher rates of concern about climate change among Latinos (69 percent) and Black Americans (57 percent) compared with whites (49 percent). Among Latino voters, 85 percent believe it is important to reduce smog and air pollution and want to see government action on this issue.

The economic benefits of driving an EV

Electric vehicles have the potential to greatly reduce air pollution from transportation. They also are less expensive to own and operate over time.

New EVs are rapidly reaching price parity with gas-powered cars. A Tesla sedan costs less than a comparable gas-powered BMW. Even when an EV’s sticker price is higher, significant savings on fuel and maintenance over time more than make up the difference.

Maintenance and fuel savings from EVs offer great potential benefits for low-income households, which spend a greater share of their income on fuel than affluent households. Consumer Reports estimated in 2020 that owning an EV costs US$800 to $1,300 less for every 15,000 miles driven than owning a conventional car.

EVs have far fewer moving parts than conventional cars because their power comes from a battery, not an internal combustion engine. As a result, they require less maintenance, saving drivers time, money and stress. Consumer Reports estimated that electric vehicles cost owners about $4,600 less to repair and maintain over the cars’ lifetime than conventional cars.

Before the pandemic, unexpected car repairs were the most common financial shock for U.S. households. Low-income families, which are disproportionately Black and Latino, were more likely to experience such shocks and took longer to recover than white families.

Creating better incentives and access

Today 45 states and the District of Columbia provide incentives for buying certain gas-electric hybrid or electric vehicles. But these programs are almost exclusively for new vehicles, which means they help only a small subset of car buyers – mainly affluent consumers who buy new cars. For example, in the state of Washington, new cars make up fewer than 5 percent of registered vehicles every year.

“Charging deserts” are one barrier to EV adoption. Advocates in California want CALGreen, the state’s green building code, to require EV chargers in new multifamily housing, which would make at-home charging more accessible to to urban and lower-income residents.

Drivers also need better access to public charging stations away from home. The New York City Department of Transportation has partnered with a local power utility to install 100 charging stations at curbside locations on city streets.

Expanded purchase incentives can help to steadily grow the number of EVs on the road. Currently, there are few subsidies available for buying used EVs, and none for people who lease their cars. Creating new financing programs for low- and moderate-income consumers who want to buy EVs can broaden access to clean cars.

Special purchase incentives should also be extended to ride-share drivers, who spend much more time on the road than most drivers. Without such support, these drivers could be forced into costly payment plans for new EVs as states like California begin to mandate clean cars for everyone on the road.

California has proposed a phased transition over the next decade, with 90 percent of ride-share cars on the road to be EVs by 2030. Since Uber and Lyft are multibillion-dollar companies that create about 70 percent more emissions than the rides they displace, I believe they should be required to contribute generously to incentive programs.

The electric vehicle transition has great potential to benefit Black and Latino communities, which are disproportionately affected by fossil fuel pollution. Carefully targeted incentives and investments can make clean cars accessible for everyone on the road, mitigate the harms caused by gas-powered vehicles and move the U.S. toward achieving energy and climate justice.

Andrea Marpillero-Colomina is an adjunct lecturer in Urban Studies at The New School. She wrote this piece for The Conversation, where it first appeared.

View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

339
Followers
381
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Electric And Hybrid Cars#Public Transportation#Latinos#Black Americans#Ev Electric#Tesla#Bmw#Evs#Consumer Reports#Black And Latino#Lyft#Clean Cars#Conventional Cars#Gas Powered Cars#Low Income Households#Low Income Families#Environmental Justice#Motor Vehicle Pollution#Gas Powered Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Uber
News Break
Cars
Related
TrafficPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pandemic-stricken mass transit would get $85B in Biden stimulus plan. That’s a down payment on reviving American cities | Opinion

Congress now has control over what kind of commute – good, bad, awful – workers returning to offices in the U.S. will have. President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, released in March 2021, includes US$85 billion for city transit agencies to improve their systems by purchasing new buses and train cars and maintaining subway stations and tracks.
Gas PriceNews On 6

Electric Vehicles Could Soon Cost Less Than Gas-Powered Vehicles

If ever there was a time to want to be driving an electric car, it may have been last week — after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack forced the company to take some of its systems offline. Fuel shortages resulting from the attack caused panic in parts of the country, with residents lining up at the pump, causing gas prices to spike.
Dearborn, MIPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden back behind the wheel, zooming away in electric truck

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Joe Biden is back behind the wheel. And now he's gone, bolting down the track. The self-described "car guy" took a spin in the new Ford F-150 Lightning truck during a visit to a Ford safety testing center Tuesday as part of a trip to Michigan to sell his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The automaker showed off its new electric truck to coincide with Biden's tour of Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, where the truck will be produced.
Carsthebossmagazine.com

Electric Cars Cheaper Than Gas By 2027, Study Says

Pace of battery cost decrease will be determining factor It’s just a matter of time before electric vehicles overtake gas-powered cars on the roadways and dominate the sector. Putting a firm date on when is... Pace of battery cost decrease will be determining factor. It’s just a matter of time...
Gas PriceCleanTechnica

Rising Gas Prices Pushing People To Electric Vehicles, Survey Says Tesla #1 Brand They’re Considering

The recent gas shortage inevitably led to an increase in decisions to buy an electric vehicle (EV), and the top brand people are looking at is Tesla, according to a survey from AAA. A Forbes article citing the survey noted that during the time the Colonial Pipeline was offline, the national gas price average increased by 7 cents; pushing it to an average of $3.02. This made it the highest average since October 2014. The AAA also noted that the national average will probably see more fluctuation in the coming days.
Carsinsideevs.com

Which US States Have The Most EV Charging Points Per Vehicle?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden infrastructure plan includes incentives for rich Americans to buy electric vehicles

The biggest spend in President Joe Biden’s core infrastructure plan is the $174 billion he’s dedicated in taxpayer money to promote electric vehicles and EV charging stations around the country. It’s more than his proposed $80 billion spend in public transit, $80 billion for railroads, and the $115 billion for upkeep and construction on traditional infrastructure items like highways, bridges and roads.
Carsaltenergymag.com

Convenience is Crucial for Electric Vehicles to be Widely Adopted

Electric vehicles are often lauded for being a viable, carbon-neutral alternative to traditional combustion engine vehicles, and for their ability to negate the huge volume of emissions produced by the latter. While this focus on green and clean has been a major selling point since EVs first hit the market, there are a number of reasons why they are likely to become the standard. One critical factor is a highly valued commodity in today’s fast-paced world – convenience.
Congress & CourtsBloomberg

Senate Panel to Advance Electric Car, Clean Energy Tax Credits

The Senate Finance Committee can advance a $259.5 billion package of clean energy tax credits that includes $31.6 billion in consumer incentives for electric cars and would end tax breaks used by the fossil fuel industry. The legislation would overhaul the current menu of energy tax breaks, consolidating credits for...
Energy IndustryTimes Union

Letter: Electric vehicles should be able to sell unused power

With President Joe Biden’s commitment to a 50 percent cut in greenhouse gases by 2030, it’s clear that the United States is back in the climate game. For the president to succeed, he’ll need states like New York to adopt emission standards and policies to achieve the magnitude of this cut.
California StateTree Hugger

California Orders Uber, Lyft to Transition to EVs by 2030

California environmental regulators have rolled out new emission targets for rideshare companies, including Uber and Lyft, that could fuel EV sales and help the state slash transportation emissions. The “Clean Miles Standard” mandate approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) last week requires rideshare companies to reach zero greenhouse...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Make Your Next Car An Electric Vehicle

Did you know that emissions from cars, trucks and buses make up over 40 percent of the climate pollution released in Massachusetts? Here on the Cape, transportation emissions are even higher: 55.5 percent. In the race to reduce air pollution and cut greenhouse gas emissions before our climate reaches a...
Carsraillynews.com

How Did Electric Vehicles Emerge? How Do Electric Cars Work?

Today, the energy required for transportation around the world is largely provided by fossil fuels. However, the uncontrolled use of fossil fuels is among the factors that make it difficult to apply sustainable and nature-friendly living principles. Therefore, interest in electric cars has increased significantly, especially in the last 20-30 years. Do not be fooled by the increased interest in electric cars in the recent past. In fact, the emergence of electric vehicles on the stage of history dates back to the 1800s. How Did Electric Vehicles Emerge? How Do Electric Cars Work? How To Charge Electric Cars What Are The Advantages Of Using Electric Cars?