Missouri State

Warrensburg man dies in crash

By Alison Russo
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u41w0_0a92vVr200

A Warrensburg man is dead after a crash in Johnson County, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Kody Jones died in a two-car crash when he was traveling on U.S. 50 at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said another vehicle was traveling southbound on NW 1601 Road when it crossed the eastbound lane of U.S. 50 and struck the driver's side of Jones' vehicle. Both vehicles went off the south side of the highway, hitting a stop sign and light pole before coming to rest.

Jones was pronounced dead by the Johnson County Coroner.

This is MSHP Troop A's 28th fatal crash and 29th fatality this year.

