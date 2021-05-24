How Bills' team-building approach fueled turnaround

When Sean McDermott was hired, even if you didn’t like the hire when it occurred, it was still easy to get behind it. He had a record of success in the league as a defensive coordinator, and he had a great mentorship under Andy Reid for years. He’s been a part of teams that went deep into the playoffs, and made Super Bowl appearances with Philadelphia and Carolina. He was long beyond ready to be an NFL Head Coach, in fact, he was overripe for the job. What’s ironic about McDermott is that he succeeded an interim head coach that some Bills fans would have loved to have seen as the next coach in Anthony Lynn, whom was fresh off an impressive run as interim offensive coordinator. Admittedly, I was someone who was a supporter of Anthony Lynn becoming Head Coach, especially because at the time, continuity appeared to be important for a franchise that had none at the time. Fortunately, the Pegulas made Sean McDermott their man, and needless to say, they made the right choice, and his arrival almost immediately led to Doug Whaley’s departure four months later as the two were reportedly at adds from day one.