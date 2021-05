A journey implies traversing terrains, but pictures can also travel with time, transforming us to an imagined future and a distant past. Over the past many years, magnum and aperture photographers have shown how good photography can move across time, space, geography, and both imagined and real lives. Photography is more of an art and an acquired skill that takes several years of practice to experience different places and people. Photographs speak themselves and showcase different emotions too. So, it will be an injustice to give a particular definition to photography because only a real photographer can elucidate this art and its skills.