newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

More than 160 presenters urge BBC boss to resolve employee tax ‘catastrophe’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbfMz_0a92upCp00
BBC (PA Wire)

A group of more than 160 BBC local and network presenters has written to the corporation’s director-general, Tim Davie, urging him to resolve the “ongoing catastrophe of IR35”.

The broadcaster has faced controversy over its use of personal service company (PSC) arrangements, which left some employees owing sums to HMRC while losing out on benefits such as sick and maternity pay.

It comes as the corporation is dealing with the fallout from the findings of the report from Lord Dyson into Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17u3O0_0a92upCp00
BBC stock (PA Archive)

The letter addressed to Mr Davie and seen by the PA news agency says: “Dear Tim,

“Recent revelations about the unethical conduct of Martin Bashir and Tony Hall has crystallised something for this group.

“BBC’s management’s dishonest conduct towards staff, and cavalier attitude to the law and to MPs; its punishment of whistle blowers; the habit of BBC management to conceal its failures; its lack of moral courage and unwillingness to deal with problems of its own making – all of these help to explain the ongoing catastrophe of IR35.

“In 2017 we presented Tony Hall with a dossier demonstrating that the BBC’s IR35 policy and its unlawful handling of our tax affairs was causing despair and hardship. Some presenters were going to food banks or driving Ubers to make ends meet.

“A committee was set up under Bob Shennan to resolve these matters. Very little progress was made.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nNty_0a92upCp00
Lord Dyson – Bashir report (PA Wire)

It continues: “In 2018 we took these matters to the DCMS select committee, which issued a strong condemnation of BBC management’s conduct. In meetings, Glyn Isherwood described this as ‘noise’.”

It added: “We want you to admit this situation was the fault of managers and not presenters and set out a clear written plan to rectify the situation.”

IR35 rules were introduced in 2000 to prevent people who would ordinarily be viewed by HMRC as employed from being taxed as if they were self-employed.

By using companies rather than employing the presenters as staff, the BBC did not have to pay National Insurance contributions.

Some have accused the BBC of forcing them to set up special tax vehicles to allow the corporation to avoid paying millions in national insurance contributions, with many pursued by HMRC for unpaid tax bills, some running into thousands of pounds.

Former director-general Lord Tony Hall, who stepped down last year, admitted in January 2019 that some staff had been previously pushed into entering an outside pay scheme with the BBC which left them with substantial tax bills.

A BBC spokesman said: “As we’ve seen with recent high profile tax cases, matters surrounding broadcasters, presenters and employment tax status are highly complex.

“In recent years we’ve sought to help individual presenters to resolve historical IR35 tax issues and have been working closely with them to reach a solution. We are making steady progress.

“We regret the stress this has caused valued members of our presenter community and hope to find fair conclusions as swiftly as possible.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Tim Davie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporation Tax#News Agency#Bbc News#Tax Policy#Hmrc#Policy Issues#Psc#Panorama#Ir35#Dcms Select Committee#Pa#Bbc Management#Individual Presenters#Tax Issues#Managers#Failures#Dishonest Conduct#Broadcasters#Employment Tax Status#Unpaid Tax Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
BBC
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
newschain

BBC presenters speak out following publication of Dyson report

BBC presenters Dan Walker and Huw Edwards have commented following the blistering Dyson report around Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana Princess of Wales. An inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Bashir to secure his headline-making world exclusive interview and “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency”.
EntertainmentTelegraph

The BBC needs more than minor reforms

What is the BBC for? That question was already being asked 26 years ago when the corporation broadcast its Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. Rattled by the rise of satellite television, the BBC was on the defensive even in those pre-Blairite years, forced to justify its generous licence fee settlement and privileged status.
Worldthenationalnews.com

Martin Bashir still paid by BBC despite departure before Princess Diana report

Former BBC journalist Martin Bashir is still being paid by the broadcaster despite damning revelations of how he obtained a controversial 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. BBC director general Tim Davie said Bashir was “on a three-month notice period” and would continue to receive his salary until it...
Entertainmentpmldaily.com

BBC to review editorial practice after Diana interview

LONDON — The BBC Board on Monday announced a review of the corporation’s editorial and whistle-blowing policies amid mounting pressure following an inquiry into BBC’s 1995 interview with Britain’s Princess Diana. The BBC said it accepted the inquiry report, which said the BBC fell short of “high standards of integrity...
Economybuilt-environment-networking.com

£700bn economic prize lies in wait for Britain, according to CBI report

A report set to be published next week by the CBI will call for a Learning for Life Levy to replace the UK’s Apprenticeship Levy. The economic opportunity totals £700bn if business and government can forge a partnership focused on innovation across key industry sectors. The CBI (Confederation of British...
Economyinvesting.com

Britain preparing for rise in unemployment, work minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is preparing for a rise in unemployment after a government furlough scheme initially helped stave off job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, work and pensions minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday. "We are preparing for potentially further increases in unemployment," she told BBC radio.
EntertainmentNew Haven Register

Princess Diana 'Panorama' Interview: U.K. Culture Secretary Calls For Change in BBC Culture, Promises Government Action

Writing in U.K. newspaper The Times on Monday, Dowden said: “The BBC needs to improve its culture to ensure that this never happens again and that means a new emphasis on accuracy, impartiality and diversity of opinion. As others have observed, the BBC can occasionally succumb to a “we know best” attitude. Groupthink in any organization results in a lack of challenge and poor decision making. That is why cultural change must be a focus after the Dyson report.”
PoliticsTelegraph

Exclusive: MPs set to quiz BBC bosses over Martin Bashir row

MPs are set to summon BBC bosses to give testimony about the Martin Bashir scandal and the safeguards in place to prevent a repeat, The Telegraph has learned. The Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee will meet on Monday to discuss plans for a one-off special evidence session on the row engulfing the broadcaster, according to sources close to the committee.
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Former executive pleads guilty to manslaughter of wife

A former BT executive has admitted killing his wife at their home in south-east London. Leslie Winnister, 68, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of 66-year-old Suzanne Winnister in Bexley on the evening of September 8 last year. The victim was discovered by family members at the couple’s...
TrafficPosted by
newschain

HS2 will go all the way to Leeds, promises Shapps

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed the HS2 rail project will go all the way to Leeds after fears over mounting costs had prompted speculation over the full scheme going ahead. Construction work on phase one of the high-speed rail project from London to Birmingham is ongoing. While phase 2a...
Politicsthegirlsun.com

Sturgeon's summit with Johnson scrapped at the last minute after furious letter sent to PM

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the leaders of the other three devolved administrations over the Covid recovery was due to take place today (Thursday). But Scotland’s First Minister Ms Sturgeon and Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford wrote to Mr Johnson asking for more clarity around the agenda, insisting the discussion must be “meaningful”. Downing Street said the summit will be rescheduled “as soon as possible”, but no date has been set.
EconomyThe Guardian

Membership of UK trade unions rises for fourth year in a row

Trade union membership in the UK has increased for the fourth year in a row, with official figures showing a rise of 118,000 during the severe economic downturn of 2020. Data from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy shows that the jump to 6.6 million members during the year was entirely the result of rising unionisation among public sector workers, up by 228,000 to 4 million.