Bangor, ME

Lots of sun today!

By Emilie Hillman
wabi.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is sitting over the northeast today. This will allow for sunny skies today and seasonable temperatures. This area of high pressure will begin to move out to sea on Tuesday. The low pressure system moving in behind it will create a tighter pressure gradient, which means breezy conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. The disturbance moving through on Wednesday will also bring the chance showers along the coast and showers and possible thunderstorms inland. Warmer than normal temperatures are also expected on Wednesday.

