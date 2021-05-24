Five things to know about Ethiopia's election

The head of Ethiopia's Orthodox Church has accused the government of wanting to "destroy" the country's northern Tigray region, in rare public criticism from a high-profile figure about the war there. The statement from Tigray native Abune Mathias, his first on the fighting since it began, appeared in a video recording ferried out of Ethiopia by a friend, and the patriarch claimed his earlier attempts to speak out had been "stifled and censored." The six-month-old war pits Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's military against forces loyal to Tigray's once dominant ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). "They are working day and night to destroy Tigray. They have no rest when it comes to destroying Tigrayans," Abune Mathias, speaking in the Amharic language, said in the 14-minute video.