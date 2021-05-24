newsbreak-logo
Five things to know about Ethiopia's election

By AFP
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthiopia's twice-delayed polls are now scheduled for June 21, giving the electoral board less than a month to overcome logistical hurdles exacerbated by war in the north and ethnic violence elsewhere. It is the first time Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, will face voters...

www.msn.com
