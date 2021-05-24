newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scarlet Nexus Demo Comparison Video Confirms 4K Resolution on Xbox Series X, 1440p on Xbox Series S

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlet Nexus runs at 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and 1440p resolution on Xbox Series S, according to a new comparison video shared online. The new video, which has been put together with ElAnalistaDeBits, is based upon the demo version that is now available on Xbox consoles. The video not only confirmed the different resolutions for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, and Xbox One X, but also highlighted some differences, like better anisotropic filtering on the current generation consoles and more.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#4k Video#4k Resolution#New Xbox#1080p#Gameplay Video#60fps#Online Video#Interesting Times#Xbox Series S#Seriess#Onex#Seriesx#Sas#Japanese#4k Resolution#1440p Resolution#1080p#Consoles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesIGN

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Graphics Comparison: Xbox 360 vs Xbox Series X

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is here! For this Graphics Comparison, we take a look at the original intro on Xbox 360 next to the Xbox Series X version. There have been a lot of changes to the Legendary Edition of the game including an improved female Shepard character model for the first game, enhanced textures, reflections, framerate and more.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Ghostrunner 2 confirmed for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC

Did you love what One More Level and 505 Games were able to deliver with their first person cyberpunked all-action Ghostrunner? Well, you’re in luck, because Ghostrunner 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC. Having sold more than 600,000 copies since launch, it’s fair to say that...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Xbox Series X and S will soon receive Dolby Vision HDR

Microsoft is starting to implement Dolby Vision technology for the games of Xbox Series X and S registered for users who are part of the Xbox Insider program. Microsoft’s Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hryb announced the news in a tweet today. According to Microsoft, the new feature means “brighter lights, sharper contrast and more vibrant colors” in games, as long as your next-gen console is connected to a TV that supports Dolby Vision.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Quantum Replica Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

It’s 2084, and the world bows to a ruthless corporate alliance known as the Syndicate. Under the flickering neon lights of an endless metropolis, citizens scratch out a living, fearful of mercenary armies and their faceless masters. Here, secrets are buried bitter and deep. Secrets that you must find. You play as ‘Alpha’, a vigilante with no recollection of your past. - Ultra-fast stealth adventure – which blends classic Metal Gear style cat-and-mouse espionage with neon-infused, time-bending cyberpunk action! Pounce from the shadows and manipulate time to take down enemies and avoid security undetected. - Play as ‘Alpha’, a fugitive on the run, with no recollection of your past. It’s up to you to infiltrate a shadowy government organisation to reclaim your memories and spark rebellion in a city firmly under the boot of the state. - Explore a cyberpunk world for clues about your past. Unlock a range of weapons, gadgets and abilities, which can be used to remain undetected, overcome security and deal with increasingly challenging enemy encounters. - Comprising of 5 distinct districts, each with their own unique challenges and environments. From gritty streets and rooftops patrolled by state police, to high-tech installations with tight security - keen reflexes and sharp wits are needed to stay one step ahead of the enemy. - Face off against tough bosses and enemy encounters in each district. With a flexible arsenal of gadgets and time-bending abilities, find unique strategies to take them down your own way. - Quantum Replica boasts a haunting dystopian vision of the future, with the dark streets of the totalitarian state punctuated by stylish neon visual effects to accompany the high-speed stealth and action gameplay.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Ghostrunner sequel announced for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

505 Games has announced that a sequel to cyberpunk first-person slasher Ghostrunner is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at One More Level. The original puts players in the role of an advanced blade fighter and tasks them with climbing Dharma Tower, the last shelter of humanity following a world-ending cataclysm, to confront Mara the Keymaster and put a stop to her tyrannical reign. Armed with a katana and superhuman reflexes players must survive and make it to the top.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Scarlet Nexus demo is arriving on Xbox first

Bandai Namco has announced that the upcoming action RPG Scarlet Nexus’ demo will be arriving on Xbox a full week before the PlayStation version lands. People with Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One consoles will be able to play the demo on May 21, while PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners will be waiting until May 28. A potential release date for a PC demo has yet to be revealed.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison Charts Through May 1 - Sales

Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Scarlet Nexus Demo Launches May 21 on Xbox, May 28 on PlayStation

Bandai Namco Entertainment have announced a timed-exclusive Xbox demo for “brainpunk” action JRPG Scarlet Nexus. As previously reported, the game is set in a distant future where the city of New Himuka is under siege from mutants called the Others. Players control Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit for the Other Suppression Force, that is tasked with using their powerful psionic abilities to protect humanity.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Xbox has started testing Dolby Vision for gaming on Series X and S

Xbox Alpha Ring Insiders have started testing Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X and S. The announcement came from Larry Hyrb, Xbox’s “Major Nelson,” via Twitter. This marks the first time that Dolby Vision is available on consoles for gaming. The Series X and S (as well as the One X) already supported Dolby Vision for certain video apps like Netflix.
Video GamesGizmodo

Microsoft Is Rolling Out Dolby Vision for Xbox Series X and S Insiders

If you’re a part of the Xbox Insider Alpha ring, good news: Microsoft is rolling out Dolby Vision on the Xbox Series X and S consoles this week. Dolby Vision is an HDR format that adds dynamic metadata to an image, which translates to brighter highlights, sharper contrasts, and more vibrant colors. It was initially announced for the next-gen Xbox consoles back in September, making them the first ever to support the format. The news was tweeted out earlier today by Microsoft’s Larry Hryb, the director of programming for Xbox Live. If you are an Insider, you’ll want to make sure your TV’s firmware is updated and has the specs to play Dolby Vision content.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Subnautica: Below Zero is Now Available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

As the person responsible for the creative direction of Subnautica: Below Zero, I’ve spent a lot of time trying to understand what makes the highly esteemed original, Subnautica, tick. Below Zero has been built on top of a game that many know and love, but we’re not looking to play the same exact song each time. Below Zero must reflect the values that made Subnautica great, while also giving players something new and different.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

The Scarlett Nexus demo is now available for Xbox One | Xbox One

As the release of the Scarlet Nexus is fast approaching, Bandai Namco has released a demo of the game so that gamers can make up their minds until its release in June. Here is all the information about the demo in addition to our preview of the game after spending four hours with him.
Video Gamesgfinityesports.com

Is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Coming To Xbox Series S/X & PC?

Will the Lombax and his robot buddy come to other platforms?. Is Ratchet & Clank coming to Xbox Series S/X & PC? With the release of the game just around the corner, players on other platforms have been clawing for news on if the game might end up travelling to other platforms in the future.
Video Gamesslickdeals.net

Call of Duty: Warzone 2,400 Points In-Game Currency (Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One)

Target.com has Call of Duty: Warzone 2,400 Points In-Game Currency (Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One) on sale for $9.99 (Email Delivery). Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (PC extension required, before checkout). Thanks to community member Yuriku for finding this deal. Features:. This bundle includes 2,000 + 400 bonus Call...
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Techno Tanks Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Techno Tanks is an intense, fast-paced arcade-inspired tanks game. It’s a lot of fast fun and a must-have if you enjoy arcade games. Be ready for the Techno Tank experience! Deafest the enemy tanks while dodging their deadly bullets. Improve your aim and maneuver skills while surviving a crazy retro bullet hell. Level by level the enemy's tanks get faster, smarter, and deadlier. Can you defeat them all? Play alone, together with friends, or against your friends as the game features the following game modes: - Singleplayer Stage Mode - Singleplayer and Co-op Retro Mode with more than 50 levels - VS Mode for FFA Battles for up to 4 players.