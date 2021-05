Crystal Tea – 핑크 무비 감독판 (Pink Movie Director’s Cut) For a collection of purported “deleted scenes” content to last year’s excellent Pink Movie, this Director’s Cut is surprisingly internally coherent. Crystal Tea’s style is distinctive yet consistent: her mildly surreal, illustrative writing and intricate guitar-dazzle arrangements hearken back to the spirit of Cherry Filter and Loveholic, while being a dash more delicate. That consistency grants the EP a reassuring uniformity even as it explores newer ground in “Romanticist A.I.”‘s sci-fi premise and “Private Lesson”‘s sprawling interludes; the latter especially might be the artist’s finest work to date, its stream-of-consciousness story of growth and seemingly endless sonic maze demanding your full attention. That remarkable consistency does also make the album feel more like a singular jolting moment whose jolt diminishes with repeated listens, but I wouldn’t be opposed to hashing out what a “complete cut” of Pink Movie might look like with these additions.