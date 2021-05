Chelsea takes on Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. The Blues are looking to win their first trophy in two seasons after falling flat against Arsenal in last season’s finale. Their challengers, the Foxes, are aiming to capture FA Cup glory for the first time in their history. Both Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rodgers will try to lead their teams to their first pieces of silverware under their current gaffers, but which one will emerge victorious?