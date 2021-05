NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City man turned his stress caused by the pandemic into purpose. As CBS2’s Cory James reported Wednesday, a simple venture to raise money by baking bread turned into barbecue pop-ups that are now raising thousands of dollars. On the streets of Astoria, a passion project is being cooked. The man behind it is Eli Goldman. “It’s definitely something I’ve fallen in love with,” Goldman said. READ MORE: Catholic Charities Gives Away Hundreds Of Food Boxes At Pop-Up Distribution Site In The Bronx It’s a love that started last April. A video shows Goldman lowering homemade bread from his balcony...