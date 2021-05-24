newsbreak-logo
Samoa's first female PM locked out of parliament

msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamoa's first female prime minister has been sworn into office in a tent after she was locked out of parliament by her opponent, who has refused to step down. Fiame Naomi Mata'afa took the oath of office in a marquee in the parliament's gardens, leaving uncertainty over who controls the Pacific island nation.

WorldPosted by
AFP

Pacific neighbour backs Samoa PM-elect in power struggle

Palau became the second Pacific nation to back Samoa's Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa on Thursday, as the wider international community remained non-committal on a bitter power struggle taking place in the islands. Palau President Surangel Whipps offered "heartfelt congratulations" to Mata'afa, who was sworn in on Monday in a tent after loyalists to the previous government locked the doors of parliament in a bid to stop her assuming power. In a letter to Mata'afa, Whipps said he supported the rule of law and welcomed her as only the second woman in the Pacific islands to lead a national government. "As a fellow democratic government, we are saddened by the difficulties you've experienced with your installation as prime minister and we pray for a swift and peaceful transfer of power," he said.
WorldThe Guardian

Samoa’s democracy in crisis

For nearly two months, the Polynesian island nation of Samoa has been in the grips of a political crisis after one of the most dramatic elections in the country’s history. After a supreme court intervention, a parliamentary lockout and a swearing-in ceremony unlike any other, two groups continue to claim they are the legitimate government of Samoa. Reporter Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson explains what led to this crisis, and the dire implications of this for the people of Samoa.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Samoa in crisis as PM-elect sworn in

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was sworn in as Samoa's first woman prime minister at an extraordinary makeshift tent ceremony Monday, after the islands' long-serving ruler refused to cede power and locked the doors of parliament. Mata'afa served as Malielegaoi's deputy until she resigned last year, accusing him of overstepping his authority after so long in power.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Samoa's PM-elect slams rival's 'games' amid vote crisis

A constitutional crisis in the Pacific nation of Samoa headed back to the courts on Tuesday as Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa dismissed the "electoral games" of her predecessor, who has refused to relinquish power. Mata'afa was sworn in as the country's first female prime minister at an extraordinary ceremony in a tent outside parliament on Monday after the island nation's long-serving ruler refused to cede power and ordered the doors of the building to be locked. Mata'afa revealed Tuesday she was facing a private prosecution over the makeshift ceremony. "It's all part of the electoral game I suppose... I don't think we were terribly surprised," Mata'afa told New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ of the latest legal manoeuvres.
Presidential Electionwkzo.com

Ousted Samoa PM refuses to cede power, despite election loss

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said on Monday he would remain in office, despite an order by the country’s Supreme Court that lawmakers sit to appoint a new leader. Samoa’s Supreme Court last week overruled an attempt by the head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II...
Worldsamoanews.com

Heavy police presence this morning at Samoa Parliament building

Apia, SAMOA — The Faatuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi (F.A.S.T.) party has moved onto Parliament's premises calling on Police to uphold the law, Samoa Observer is reporting. According to the Observer, F.A.S.T.'s deputy leader, Laauli Leautea Schmidt. confronted the Assistant Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino, by asking his forces to uphold the rule of law.
Worldsamoanews.com

Head of State suspends Monday’s opening of Samoa Parliament

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's head of state has cancelled Monday's scheduled sitting of parliament without explanation, in an extraordinary intervention that deepens the political turmoil seen for more than a month now. In a brief proclamation issued late on Saturday night, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Saluavi II said he was suspending parliament...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Samoa court okays first power handover in a generation

Samoa's appeals court on Friday rejected a last-minute bid to prevent the opposition from taking power, paving the way for the Pacific nation's first change of government in almost 40 years. The ruling means parliament can sit on Monday, when the opposition FAST Party's leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa is expected to be installed as Samoa's first female prime minister. "In God's name, let change begin! Time to get to work for our people!" FAST posted on Facebook after the decision. It was the latest twist in a six-week standoff following the April 9 general election, which has resulted in numerous legal challenges and appeals.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Samoa Set to Appoint First Female Prime Minister

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fiame Naomi Mataafa is poised to become Samoa's first female prime minister, after the Pacific nation's top court on Monday helped break a month-long political impasse that followed a tightly contested April election. Samoa's Supreme Court on Monday afternoon overruled an attempt by the head of state...
WorldThe Independent

Samoa set to get its first woman leader

Samoa appeared set to get its first woman leader after the nation’s top court on Monday reinstated the results of a knife-edge election last month. Two decisions by the Supreme Court have paved the way for Fiame Naomi Mata’afa to become prime minister of the small island nation. Her ascent...
MinoritiesPosted by
AFP

Vietnam's first openly gay candidate seeks change with parliament run

As an LGBTQ activist, legal whizz-kid and Vietnam's first openly gay candidate running for a seat in its rubber-stamp parliament, Luong The Huy is determined to lead long-lasting change for the country's marginalised communities. Huy, 32, is one of just nine independent candidates running for Vietnam's National Assembly in elections to be held across the country on Sunday and wants to boost the voices of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, who have long felt discrimination. But getting his name on the ballot in the communist, one-party state was no simple task. At the last elections five years ago, more than 100 independent candidates -- including dissidents, a taxi driver and a pop star -- tried to run, but just a handful made it through the gruelling selection process.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Italy's Draghi appoints first female spy chief

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has appointed diplomat Elisabetta Belloni as the head of Italy's spy agency, the first woman to lead the Department of Information Security (DIS). Belloni, 62, has since 2016 been secretary general of the foreign ministry - the top job in the diplomatic service. Previously, she headed the ministry's crisis unit tasked with protecting Italian citizens abroad.
Australiasamoanews.com

Caretaker Samoa govt walks back Tuilaepa's Facebook cancellation

Apia, SAMOA — The party of Samoa's caretaker government is walking back suggestions from its leader that Facebook could be banned before the next election. Samoa will go to the polls for the second time this year on 21 May, following a controversial decision by the country's Head of State last week.
Worldsamoanews.com

Samoa AG’s office apologizes and rescinds request to recuse judges

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa’s Office of the Attorney General, which yesterday asked the Court to recuse all of the judges from sitting on cases pending before the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court — has now rescinded the request. In a press release issued yesterday afternoon the AG’s office...
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

Racists Murder People Of Color – Where’s The Outrage?

Racists last week murdered three more people of color. Yet there were no protest marches, no angry op-eds, and no demands for de-funding or systemic change. Maybe the silence has something to do with the fact that the neither the killers nor the victims fit the preferred political narrative. That’s a tragedy. These particular victims of color should not be treated with any less respect than any others. So let’s say their names: Weerawat Karanborirak. Sikharin Sangamram. Soumya Santosh.