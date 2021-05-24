newsbreak-logo
Nissan sees new spark for Renault tie-up

msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNissan will standardize and share electric-vehicle components with alliance partner Renault, the Japanese automaker's chief operating officer has told Reuters, describing electrification as the partnership's new lynchpin. Emer McCarthy reports.

