Beauty Patch Lesson Plan

film-english.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis ESL lesson is designed around a short film titled Beauty Patch commissioned by Dove and the theme of beauty. Students practise using abstract nouns, describe their perfect partner, discuss beauty, watch a short film, answer comprehension questions, read and discuss tweets on a short film, discuss a short film and reflect on the lesson.

film-english.com
#The Lesson#Lesson Plans#Time Inc#Dove#Beauty Patch#Beauty Language#Vocabulary#Learner Type#Teaching#Language Level#Guides#Abstract Nouns#English#Students#Short Film#Esl#B2#Upper Intermediate#Tweets
Entertainmentfilm-english.com

The Gentleman’s Wager Lesson Plan

This ESL lesson plan is designed around a short filmed titled The Gentleman’s Wager commissioned by Johnnie Walker Whisky and starring Jude Law. Students watch a short film, answer comprehension questions, discuss a short film, create a presentation for a branded short film and reflect on the lesson. Language level:...
Books & Literaturenotsowimpyteacher.com

How To Plan an Entire Year of Writing Lessons

What if I told you that you can plan an entire year of writing lessons in one afternoon?. You’d be amazed, right? And maybe a little bit skeptical. (That’s okay, I won’t take it personally). I wouldn’t have believed me either. I thought that teaching writing was so hard. Coming...
Animalsbuncombeschools.org

Egg-cellent Science Lessons

Second graders at Fairview Elementary enjoyed an egg-cellent lesson in the life cycles of animals. Thanks to a Fairview Elementary family who raises chickens, all second grade classes got to observe and document the incubation and hatching of chicks! This lesson was also made possible by Holly Jordan from Buncombe 4H who partnered with the school to supply the teaching videos, incubators, and turning trays. Jennifer Gortney’s students have participated in this real-life science lesson for several years. This is the first year that all second graders were able to participate.
Keene, NHkscequinox.com

Outdoor history lesson

As the school year is coming to an end, there are many spots around Keene for students to escape to before they head home. Horatio Colony Nature Preserve is a spot in Keene where students can explore, get some fresh air and learn about the history of the area in which they attend college. This preserve is maintained to provide the public with an education about the history of the Colony family and a general history of Keene. The first members of the Colony family resided in Keene early in the city’s existence.
Shelby County, ALShelby Reporter

A lesson for the birds

A 25-year veteran of her profession, Martha Bentley found that the sweet spot of her career has been teaching the gifted kids of Elvin Hill. Kids in third through fifth grade who receive gifted services have one day a week in her classroom with other kids of their grade level and they follow a special curriculum that is tailored to the needs of their learning style.
LifestyleThrive Global

Beach and its lessons

The #beach has always taught me some of the best lessons in life. Many shrores of #India have scores of coconut trees; lanky with a beautiful crown on top. Sea shores are known for gusty winds that blow. So heavy that it can sometimes blow away the heaviest of objects...
Family Relationshipsoutreachmagazine.com

The Toughest Parenting Lesson to Embrace

I grew increasingly frustrated as my oldest son struggled to finish a school essay. “It’s easy. Here’s all you need to do,” I said through gritted teeth. But for my math-minded middle schooler, what I was asking him to do wasn’t easy. It didn’t come natural to him because he had different talents and giftings than I did. He excelled with handling numbers and explaining those concepts to others. In elementary school, he was so far ahead in math, the teacher asked him and another similarly skilled friend to create a board game for the other students that would help them learn as they played.
Educationnewspressnow.com

A lesson in adversity

If adversity builds character, then this year’s graduating high school seniors can claim enough to fill an entire school auditorium. Last year’s seniors, the class of 2020, faced their share of hard times after the COVID-19 pandemic threw the rhythms and routines of the academic year into turmoil. They endured abrupt changes, but this year’s seniors cornered the market on the slow burn of frustration. A long-awaited return to normal wasn’t quite so normal at times, with temperature checks, masks and hallways that lacked the normal, crowded buzz.
Lackawanna County, PAScranton Times

Students learn lessons in investing

Students learned valuable lessons about the volatility of the financial landscape through the annual Stock Market Challenge, which wrapped up recently. The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy provides students with a web-based stock simulation platform. They learn how to trade stocks by using curriculum, courses and educational supplements during the 10-week competition.
Volusia County, FLstetson.edu

Life Lessons in the Classroom

Brian Levine remembers his own difficulties in school. He was in fifth grade and troubled, the effects of having a split-parental home with “half of it being typically household, I guess, but the other half not so much.”. The circumstance created great uncertainty until his teacher got involved, ultimately helping...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

A beautiful setting

As the snow melts and Aspen readies for summer, a big thank you to City Market for their upgrade this past year. Many will remember the beautiful spring blooms of the fruit trees several years ago, but the bears put an end to those and wear and tear had the structure around the parking in disrepair. Thanks to store manager John Hailey’s work with Misty Herman in the central office in Grand Junction, the present plan was developed and there is now a nice looking and functional structure.
TechnologyCullman Times

Building a lesson in new technology

It’s never too early to start learning about emerging technology, and students across grade levels at East Elementary School are getting a first-hand look at how 3D printing works and its many uses — from printing parts on a space station, to making superhero figures. East Elementary library media specialist...
Educationmcphersonweeklynews.com

Lesson 12.1 homework answers

Public HealthVirginia Business

Lessons from COVID-19

With pandemic’s end in sight, what are our takeaways?. For most of us, March 13 marked the one-year anniversary of our worlds ceasing to operate normally. We remember institutions closing, schools shuttering, and that last day in the office. These pandemic times have compelled me to reflect, learn and remember.
Religionarcamax.com

Sunday School Lesson

A Sunday School teacher of preschoolers was concerned that his students might be a little confused about Jesus Christ because of the Christmas season emphasis on His birth. He wanted to make sure they understood that the birth of Jesus occurred a long time ago, that He grew up, etc. So he asked his class, "Where is Jesus today?"
Goodland, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Goodland Beauty

The long-awaited Goodland Drive road project is a popular topic in the village of Goodland these days. But the real talk of the town is the island’s awe-inspiring flora. The old royal poinciana tree at Stan’s Idle Hour is hard to miss. It’s annually a stunner. It gets pruned every so often – but always comes back strong. Royal poinciana trees are sprinkled throughout Goodland. They will look beautiful through much of the summer.
Newfane, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

'Life lessons' applied

Brady Harrington started scouting when he was in first grade in Wrights Corners Pack 40. Since then the 17-year old Newfane High School junior has devoted his time to the organization, learning skills, enjoying the outdoors and modeling good behavior. Now comes the Eagle Scout project. Boy Scouts of America’s...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Calves teach lessons to kids

Ten Wisconsin dairy calves have taught their farm stories to tens of thousands of school kids across the state, thanks to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Discover Dairy’s Adopt a Cow program. From August 2020 to October 2020, Wisconsin classrooms registered to “adopt” a calf from one of three Wisconsin...
Theater & DanceFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dance lesson for Brian Kramp

Do you struggle with arthritis? If you do, dancing may help. Brian is at Fred Astaire Dance Studios getting the word out about a fun way to get moving and while easing arthritis pain.