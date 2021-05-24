As state of emergency expires, telehealth's future is uncertain

Since the onset of the pandemic, nonprofit organizations have rapidly scaled their services to support communities disproportionately impacted by the crisis. In addition to meeting an increased demand for services, nonprofits have also needed to exercise caution to avoid jeopardizing the terms and resolutions of their government contractual constraints. SB 784 seeks to remedy the limitations put on nonprofit organizations by providing flexibility during a declared state of emergency, as currently exists for the state’s own departments and workforce.