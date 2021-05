The order books on the new Japanese sports car might be open later this year. The upcoming Nissan Z is one of the more hotly anticipated vehicles dropping soon. With the Japanese automaker promising a rear-wheel drive twin-turbo V6 with a manual gearbox option, enthusiasts are champing at the bit to get behind the wheel of the latest iteration of Nissan's legendary sportscar. New rumors posted on the NewNissanZ.com forums suggest that dealers could be set to take orders from November 15.