In the early days of COVID-19, when the ways it spread were not well understood and vaccines seemed very far away, ineffective theoretical cures took hold. Then-President Donald Trump touted an antimalarial medication, hydroxychloroquine, as a potential treatment, which resulted in several deaths before its ineffectiveness against COVID-19 was proven. In India, reports Reuters, there’s a different treatment that doctors are warning should not be taken—or, in this case, applied.