newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid: Isle of Man isolation rules for new arrivals eased

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus isolation rules for people arriving on the Isle of Man have been relaxed. Returning residents and all visitors now only have to self-isolate until they record a negative Covid-19 test, taken within 48 hours of arrival at a cost of £30. They must also be tested again six days...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrivals#Isle Of Man#Ireland#Uk#Uk#Indian#Channel Island#Employment#Uncertainty#Immediate Family#People#Property Owners#Balance#Mr Quayle#Chief Minister
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Thousands head overseas on holiday as rules ease

Thousands of British holidaymakers have begun taking advantage of the easing of lockdown rules on overseas travel. Travellers from England, Scotland and Wales are jetting off to some countries in what the crisis-hit tourism industry hopes is the start of a recovery. Travellers can now visit 12 countries on the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

June Covid lockdown easing ‘in doubt’ amid surge in new India variant

Plans to further lift coronavirus in restrictions in June could be delayed by the spread of a new more virulent variant from India, the government has indicated.It comes as a leading viral disease expert raised doubts over whether restrictions could be eased in line with the government's roadmap.Professor Paul Hunter from the University of East Anglia's Norwich Medical School said step four was "in doubt" and there could be a "huge number of cases" by June at the current rate of increase."I think the big question is how many of people who are getting the Indian variant will end up...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Lockdown roadmap: New rules for the next step of easing explained

Indoor household mixing has resumed in England today May as part of the latest stage of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.Further relaxing of restrictions means that social mixing is now permitted at people’s homes, provided that gatherings consist of no more than six people or two households.Hugging is also allowed, although people are being urged to do so with discretion and groups of up to 30 people may meet up outdoors.This comes after the government said that the latest data showed that the previous easing of restrictions - including the opening of non-essential shops on 12 April – had...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Government urged to increase Covid self-isolation support as restrictions set to ease further

The success of the coronavirus vaccine rollout could be undermined if the Government does not increase self-isolation support, two think tanks are warning. Researchers from the Nuffield Trust and the Resolution Foundation warn that boosting compliance with self-isolation is critical to resist the threats posed by new variants and rising cases as restrictions ease further.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: PM's caution as lockdown rules ease and foreign holidays return

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. "We must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution", says Prime Minister Boris Johnson as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease in England, Wales and most of Scotland. Indoor eating and drinking at pubs, restaurants and cafes is back, and the ban on foreign travel has also been lifted and replaced with new rules. Millions of people will be able to hug loved ones again and socialise indoors. The rules vary in each of the nations but most people will be able to do more than they have been able to do for months. Northern Ireland will review its lockdown rules on Wednesday.
Public HealthBBC

Isle of Man chronic fatigue and long Covid treatment to change

The treatment of people with chronic fatigue syndrome or long Covid on the Isle of Man is to change, after an MHK said patients "deserve better". Lawrie Hooper told Tynwald the health department's plans to introduce a consultant-led scheme had "failed spectacularly". Health Minister David Ashford said the delivery had...
Health ServicesThe Guardian

Covid isolation rule for care homes is ‘false imprisonment risk’

Covid quarantine rules risk falsely imprisoning care home residents, campaigners for families claimed in a new move to take the Department of Health and Social Care to court. A requirement for new care home residents to self-isolate for two weeks, as well as after an overnight stay away or spell in hospital, is being challenged by John’s Campaign, which claims the policy causes “heartbreak and pain”.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Self-isolation support: How measures will boost Covid stay-at-home rules – and where in England it’s happening

A trial offering more support for people self-isolating will be rolled out in parts of England, Matt Hancock has announced. Nine areas of the country will be given extra help to encourage people most at risk of catching and transmitting COVID-19 to come forward for testing and to self-isolate successfully if they test positive under the pilot unveiled on Monday.