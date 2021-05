Whether it be a first date or just one of many dates, date night can be a daunting event to plan for. It can be hard to decide what activities to do or where to go. One tried and true activity that never fails is sharing an unforgetable meal together. For those that are stumped or fresh out of ideas, here are five trendy new restaurants to try out for a great date night in Chicago. Even if the date does not work out, the food will definitely make it an awesome experience regardless.