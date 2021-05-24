newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19: Indian variant leads to testing in Needham Market

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a thousand people have been tested for Covid-19 in a small market town after cases of the Indian variant of the virus were confirmed. Mobile testing units in Needham Market, Suffolk tested 1,300 people over the weekend. The units were set up after three cases of the Indian...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Covid 19#Mobile#Needham Market#Suffolk County Council#Bbc News#Units#Kits#Wattisham#Uk#Mr Keeble#Personnel#East#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Army
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: More variant hotspots to get surge tests and jabs

Surge testing and jabs will be expanded to six new areas of concern in England to combat the spread of the Indian Covid variant, Matt Hancock has said. The areas were identified using new techniques, including analysing wastewater and travel patterns, he told a Downing Street briefing. The government is...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Indian variant cases up by 1,000, as surge vaccination picks up pace

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. There are now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus in the UK - up from 1,313 last week. Of these, 483 were in Bolton and Blackburn where it is the dominant strain, the health secretary said. Matt Hancock told MPs there were 19 people in hospital with coronavirus in Bolton and eight in Blackburn. The vast majority had been eligible for the vaccine but had not taken it, he said, saying it showed the Indian variant was "not penetrating older, vaccinated groups". Bedford is the next most concerning area with regards to the Indian variant, with surge testing about to get under way there, he said. The UK has recorded five deaths on Monday and 1,979 new coronavirus cases. Here's what we know about the Indian variant so far.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Cases of Indian variant found at Newport school

Five cases of the Indian Covid-19 variant have been identified at a school in Shropshire. Families with school-age children in Newport are being urged to get a Covid-19 test as soon as they can, after the cases at Burton Borough School. A testing centre is opening at Shuker Playing Fields...
Public Health94.1 Duke FM

Thailand sees first local cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has detected its first 15 domestically transmitted cases of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant first found in India, authorities said on Friday, a discovery that could complicate efforts to address its most deadly outbreak so far. The 15 cases included 12 construction workers at their camp...
Public HealthThe Guardian

How worried should we be about the Indian variant of Covid-19?

The rapid spread of the Covid virus now known as the Indian variant may force the government to postpone the lifting of final lockdown next month. Professor Adam Finn of Bristol University talks about the risks that Britain faces. Just how worried should we be about this variant?. At present...
WorldUS News and World Report

UK Increasingly Confident COVID-19 Vaccines Work Against Indian Variant

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is increasingly confident that vaccines work against the coronavirus variant first found in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, with a leading epidemiologist saying it may be spreading less quickly than first feared. Johnson has warned that the emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant might derail...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

BioNTech says COVID-19 vaccine likely to be effective against Indian coronavirus variant

BioNTech's chief executive has said that the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer is likely to be effective against the Indian variant of coronavirus. The German biotechnology company's CEO, Ugur Sahin, said on Thursday in a meeting with the Turkish health minister that the vaccine's effectiveness against the Indian variant was likely to be in the same range as for the South African variant, according to BioNTech. Sahin said that BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has shown real-world effectiveness of 75% against the South African variant of the coronavirus, and that efficacy against the Indian variant might be in the same range.
WorldMedscape News

UK COVID-19 Update: 'Indian' Variant Cases Rise, Pfizer Shelf Life Extended

These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. Further Increase of Cases of 'Indian' Variant of Concern. Cases of the B.1.617.2 'Indian' variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 rose sharply in the last week, official estimates showed. An analysis by Public Health England found there were 3424...
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Indian Variant

A new study by Public Health England (PHE) has found that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the Indian SARS-CoV-2 variant. The preprint study found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 (Indian) variant 2 weeks after the...