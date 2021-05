There are times when my target wordcount for these reviews feels restricting, when I run out of space after only scratching the surface of what I wanted to say and have to be content with calling up friends to discuss the rest. That excess of material, be it praise or criticism, is a good problem to have. There are also times when I stare at a blank document and wonder how I’m going to fill the page with words when, in person, I would sum up my viewing experience with a gesture: a shrug, a grimace, maybe a simple shake of the head no. That’s where I am with Those Who Wish Me Dead, out now in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max. It’s a movie that just struggles to be interesting, despite ostensibly having many reasons to be so.