newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Design Recipes: Working with size, scale

By CATHY HOBBS
CharlotteObserver.com
 3 days ago

Ever wonder why one piece of furniture fits perfectly in one space but looks awkward in another? It may relate to how the object is visually perceived within a space, in which size and scale can often come into play. Size. Size does matter in certain rooms. A general room...

www.charlotteobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Vases#Design Recipes#Size Size#Spaces#Large Scale Artwork#Accessories#Lamps#Selections#Proper Circulation#Thumb#Soaring Ceilings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Recipes
Related
Home & Gardenlivingetc.com

Modern small patio ideas – 14 looks to transform even the tiniest of gardens

Looking for small patio ideas that will help freshen up your space, encourage you to get out there with your morning coffee or your evening tipple, have it looking beautiful for future alfresco garden parties? Well good, you are in the right place because we know that small patio gardens are a common predicament amongst city dwellers. But there are plenty of designs and clever styles that can really transform even the smallest of patios into a space you want to spend long warm evenings entertaining and sunny mornings relaxing.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

This Designer’s Memphis Mid-Century Ranch Has the Home Gym We All Wished We Had During Quarantine

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Interior stylist, content creator, jewelry designer, and Small/Cool experience designer David Quarles, IV at first looked everywhere else but the neighborhood where his mid-century ranch is located when house hunting. “I live in the same neighborhood where both the middle and high school I attended are located!” he admits. “I guess I didn’t want to be constantly reminded of my awkward teenage years in school. *shrugs* However, I don’t think I could have made a better purchasing decision! The neighborhood is centrally located, making the commute to some of my favorite places only about 10-15 minutes! And the abundance of yard space I have is a major plus! ”
RecipesApartment Therapy

5 Little Projects That Drastically Improved This Food Editor’s Kitchen During Quarantine (and Beyond)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of quarantine, lots of us (myself included) were forced to figure out how to do our jobs from our homes. For many, that meant finding a comfy chair-and-desk combo. Maybe getting a better task light or improving a super-slow internet connection. For me, life at home meant figuring out how to make my kitchen more functional. See, as a food editor for The Kitchn, my job includes cooking, writing, and styling recipes. And in mid-March, I realized that, with my family of four all at home in our Brooklyn apartment, our current kitchen setup was not going to cut it.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Carving Out This Much Extra Square Footage Can Up Your Home’s Value by 23%

Location, finishes, school zones, acreage—these are all factors that determine a home’s value. Another important one? Square footage, particularly “livable” square footage. Adding a small sunroom off of the kitchen or a whole separate level can pay off big time. In the United Kingdom, Build4Less found that double-story extensions (when you extend the size of your living space on two floors) can bump a property’s value up by 23 percent. The magic number: around 430 square feet.
Barrington, RIrimonthly.com

Coastal Conscious

For a busy Boston-based working couple, this two-story home atop an exquisite piece of waterfront property in Barrington is the perfect summer getaway. “You can see the Bay from every single window,” says Janelle Photopoulos, Blakely Interior Design’s owner and creative director. Only one aspect fell a bit short for...
Home & Gardentheurbantwist.com

Klik Klak Futon: What Is It?

Klick klak futons are a modern take on the traditional sleepers of years past. Turn any area in your home into a spot for guests to sleep. A klick klak futon, also called a klick klak sleeper or a klick klak couch, is a modern and more comfortable take on the traditional futons of years past. They are an excellent way to upgrade a space, effectively turning virtually any area in the home into a spot for guests to sleep. Whether your in-laws visit frequently or your cross-country friends from college are looking for a place to crash on a weekend getaway, klick klak futons provide the functionally you’re looking for in a pull-out sleeper while making your guests feel more at home. Best of all, they pose all the benefits of having a guest bedroom while fitting inconspicuously into your office, living room, den, or finished basement decor.
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

15+ Interior Paint Colors Our Favorite Designers Always Recommend

If you're unable to pull off a major home renovation in the near future, giving your space an entirely new look with a fresh coat of paint is the next best thing. But finding the right shade is far from easy. Minimalists might want nothing more than a room full of neutrals, like white, beige or gray, and those who aren't afraid to take a design risk might fall for bold hues — think teal, purple or even doses of green. Wherever your design sensibilities lie, you can find the right paint color for you.
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

A mindfully redesigned and extended Victorian villa

Sometimes what you wish for is not what will actually make you happy. Such was the case for the owners of this Victorian house, who had imagined life in a stucco Georgian terrace but, through circumstance and love of their local area, found themselves deciding to stay put in their double-fronted villa on a leafy south London avenue.
Interior DesignIndiana Gazette

Design Recipes: Try these renter-friendly design tips

You have moved into your new home, and now you want to decorate. Just one problem — you are living in a rental. While renters are typically prevented from “altering” the property, you still have a number of ways to spice up your space without upsetting your landlord. The best approach is to incorporate design elements that will still allow you to return a rental space to its original condition.
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

Andina & Tapia decorate a space in Gancedo

The Gancedo flagship at Velázquez 38 is a living and changing space in which there are always surprises to discover. Because regardless of the fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, or curtains that we can see in your showroom, in Gancedo they always have a space dedicated to art, design and creativity. The...
DesignCurbed

A Design Exhibit of Work Made Entirely by Mothers

Inside “Designing Women III: Mother,” a new exhibition at Egg Collective’s Tribeca showroom, you’ll find quilts from Gee’s Bend hanging next to a wood table and chairs by Charlotte Perriand, a chunky yellow-marble table by Gae Aulenti next to a teardrop-shaped floor lamp by Konekt, and an earthy-red folding wood screen by Kai Avent-deLeon in a room with wallpaper designed by Calico. The unifying thread? Everything was created by 28 people who are mothers — a group that has historically been underrepresented in the design world because of structural discrimination and cultural bias.
Home & Gardengineersnow.com

Set Up a Workshop: Step by Step

Want to DIY your garage or a small room into a workshop? This article will guide you through a step-by-step process in creating your perfect workshop!. Setting up your workshop is not only a fun experience but, also you can bring your dream workshop to life. Oftentimes, we rent places for our work but no matter how we decorate the place, the whole setup doesn’t seem to live up to our imagination of the workshop we want it to be. Doing it yourself is the perfect solution to this. By the end of this article, you will learn how to set up the workshop in your basement, garage, or any small room that fits your requirements.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

Creative And Simple Ideas To Make Your Bedroom More Unique

Our bedrooms are the one room in our house where we are free to be ourselves. We don’t need to think about the overall design of our homes or what our guests will think; we can create the perfect bedroom to relax and unwind. Designing a unique and unique room that reflects your personality is the best way to have your very own sanctuary to escape to and rest after a long, busy day.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

How To Build A Coat Rack Bench That Fits In Your Entryway

An entryway just isn’t the same without a place to hang your coat when you come home. The coat rack has become one of the basic necessities for this sort of space and since you have to have one you might as well make it look nice. In the tutorials and examples that follow you’ll find plenty of ideas and designs to choose from and you’ll also learn how to build a coat rack yourself if you ever feel like it.
Interior Designhomedit.com

French Country Bedding Ideas to Spruce Up Your Bedroom

The French country style is often confused with farmhouse because they are both characterized by the integration of natural materials and antiques, but they are two very different styles. The French country style focuses more on feminist vibes, being airy and very soft, whereas the farmhouse style is rather casual...
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.