The crux of any battle royale game is its loot. The guns, the heals, the attachments—you need to know all of them to succeed. Apex Legends has the best looting system out of any battle royale, letting you quickly see what is an improvement over what you currently have, or what you might need, in an instant. A piece of any well-made loadout is a scope and there are a lot of them in the loot pool.