Warden has been suffering from his lacklustre gadget for a long while now and his salvation may be in indirect buffs rather than altering the operator himself. Namely, the smoke propagation changes from the update that will bring the next season will cause it to occupy more space since it will spread with more efficiency. It will follow the patterns that fire effects use currently so holes that previously didn't let the smoke through will do so now. In short, it will be a much better tool now, with a higher impact on each round, meaning those who can see through it will benefit greatly.