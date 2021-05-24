Security beefed up at Portland schools following anti-Semitic imagery at weekend protest
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Security will be increased at Portland schools on Monday following the use of an anti-Semitic image in a protest over the weekend. According to Superintendent of Portland Schools Dr. Charles Britton, a small group of protestors gathered outside of the Brownstone Intermediate School on Sunday morning to, what he believed, express concerns over the school system's COVID-19 mitigation strategies.