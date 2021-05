Treasurer Denny Munksgard made two claims regarding the Register and Recorder’s Office during a salary board meeting last week that merit some further thought. First, and most important, is the still undecided question of spending taxpayer money on salary and benefits for a position in the Register and Recorder’s Office that may not need to be full time in the first place. Commissioners tabled the discussion on benefits for a worker in the Register and Recorder’s Office. What’s going on in the office that merits an additional half-time position? Are there additional reporting requirements that are tying up a staff members’ time? Can the additional position get county residents the records they’re looking for faster?