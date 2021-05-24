newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

What Happens To Obstetricians Who Are Accused Of Medical Malpractice?

By Jonas Bronck
bronx.com
 3 days ago

One of the most frightening things that a person can experience is discovering that their baby has been injured during childbirth. When this happens, they are faced with many questions and no good answers. They do not know how their child might end up suffering as a result of the injury. They do not know how they will be able to afford medical expenses that could result from the birth injury. They do not know whom to blame.

bronx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Malpractice#Medical License#Lawsuits#Medical Bills#Medical Expenses#Legal Cases#Childbirth#Child Birth#Malpractice Cases#Obstetricians#Malpractice Complaints#Birth Injury Lawyer#Birth Injuries#Severe Injustice#Parents#Legal Action#Disciplinary Measures#Fault#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Public HealthCleveland Jewish News

Medical malpractice cases explained

The pandemic left many of us lost and confused, especially for those who had a loved one hospitalized with COVID-19. I’ve had several people contact me complaining about the “rules” hospitals had to put in place that kept them away from their loved ones. Some even felt that these safeguards lead to family members succumbing to the virus.
Healththeurbantwist.com

Managing The Causes And Consequences Of Medical Malpractice

Over 10% of patients are harmed while receiving medical care, and half of the injuries they experience are because of preventable errors. Some mistakes can lead to very serious injury or even death, and the consequences can be distressing for both patients and families. While support is available to help patients cope after personal injury, healthcare organizations continue to work towards reducing the number of injuries and deaths due to medical malpractice. By recognizing errors, learning from medical mistakes, and finding ways to minimize them, patient safety can be significantly enhanced.
momblogsociety.com

Wrongful Death in Healthcare: When Medical Malpractice Causes Lethal Damage

Are you a victim of medical malpractice? Have you lost a loved one due to a wrongful death?. Unfortunately, it happens more often than you might think. Let’s break down the facts around medical malpractice and when you should hire a wrongful death attorney. What Is Medical Malpractice?. There are...
Florida StateConnecticut Post

Florida accuses doctor of malpractice in patient's death

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Department of Health is accusing a Miami anesthesiologist of medical malpractice in the case of a 57-year-old patient who died after he wasn't properly ventilated following a heart surgery. The Miami Herald reports the agency filed an administrative complaint against Dr. John Sciarra. The physician...
Sciencebrooklaw.edu

Authors of New Book Ask: “Is Medical Malpractice Reform Possible?”

After heart disease and cancer, the third leading cause of death in the United States is avoidable injury or infection caused by medical treatment. This startling fact was the impetus for Visiting Professor Stephan Landsman and co-author Michael J. Saks to write Closing Death’s Door: Legal Innovations to End the Epidemic of Healthcare Harm (Oxford University Press, 2021).
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Know Your Rights: COVID & medical malpractice

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Coronavirus cases continue to decline, but some attorneys are bracing themselves for a rise in something else: medical malpractice claims. Here in Kansas, the clock is already ticking if you think you need to file a claim related to your COVID treatment. Medical malpractice happens when...
Medical News Today

What happens in an ostomy procedure?

An ostomy procedure involves changing the way bodily waste like urine or stool exits the body. It can protect the abdominal cavity to allow damaged or inflamed parts of the digestive system to heal. Bodily waste exits through a hole in the abdomen and collects in a pouch that fits outside of the body.
Healthlongisland.com

New Guidance Announced for Health and Safety Measures at NY Child Care, Day Camp and Overnight Camp Programs

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced updated guidance for health and safety measures at child care, day camp, and overnight camp programs, effective May 19. The measures include protocols for COVID testing, physical distancing and sanitation, among other requirements to help prevent COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health will continue to monitor and evaluate health metrics for child care facilities and camp programs and, if necessary, will issue further guidance.
constructiondive.com

Judge dismisses COVID-19 lawsuit from contractor's wife

A federal judge in California has dismissed the claims of a construction worker's wife who said she contracted COVID-19 after her husband was exposed to the novel coronavirus at work. Corby Kuciemba filed a lawsuit against her husband's employer, Victory Woodworks, alleging that Victory knew that another employee had tested...
Healthportswigger.net

US healthcare non-profit reports data breach impacting 200,000 patients, employees

Unauthorized intrusion detected by Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services. Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services (RMCHCS), a non-profit healthcare provider operating in Arizona and New Mexico, has reported a data breach impacting around 200,000 patients and employees. In a data breach notice published on May 19, RMCHCS said its...
Public HealthNBC San Diego

Can Employers Make Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory?

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.
LawAugusta Free Press

What does it mean to sue someone for wrongful death?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When death visits a family, it can leave everybody devastated, primarily if it resulted from unnatural causes and was abrupt. It is unfair for you and your family to suffer in the silence of somebody else who caused the death, whether intentionally or through negligence.
Public Healthkhn.org

Students More Interested In Public Health; Nursing Shortages Persist

It's being dubbed the "Fauci Effect:" more students are looking at public health careers. In other health personnel news, some hospitals are having to pay a premium for registered nurses amidst the national worker shortage. A number of U.S. colleges and universities say they've seen a surge of students who...
Healthphysicianspractice.com

Confidentiality and consent considerations when treating minors

When considering the treatment of minors, as well as the release of the related protected health information, there are considerations not to overlook. In the majority of treatment and disclosure of protected health information (PHI) scenarios, parents or legal guardians are entitled to provide informed consent for the treatment of the minor and may request the minor’s medical records. From both a legal and an ethical standpoint, informed consent is fundamental to medical treatment because of the value placed on a patient’s autonomy. As the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics Opinion 2.1.1, “[p]atients have the right to receive information and ask questions about recommended treatments so that they can make well-considered decisions about care. Successful communication in the patient-physician relationship fosters trust and supports shared decision making.” Typically, the older a child becomes, the more “weight” is given to their perspective – this is known as assent.
Sciencesmeharbinger.net

High School to Hospital: Students who plan to go into the medical field and what they plan to study

Sitting in a dentist chair under anesthesia for three hours, senior Morghan Golloher saw a glimpse into her future. She was getting her wisdom teeth out, and she realized the amount of care she was receiving from her dentist— he was taking care of her amidst a pandemic where he could be protecting his family. This was the final bit of encouragement for her to go all-in on the medical field.