Since meeting in 2016, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have become one of Hollywood’s most private power couples. Despite her international fame and his roles in dozens of prestigious films, they’ve managed to keep their relationship completely under the radar. Going on almost five years of partnership, the couple were rumored to have met at the 2016 Met Gala and although they constantly dodge engagement rumors, these two seem perfectly happy as boyfriend and girlfriend. From their first meeting to their recent roles as creative collaborators on Taylor’s albums, here is a complete timeline of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship.