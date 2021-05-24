newsbreak-logo
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached

By Patrick Svitek
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - A bill to allow the permitless carrying of handguns in Texas is on the brink of reaching Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk after the state House and Senate reached a compromise on the bill. “This is a historic victory for the Second Amendment in Texas,”...

