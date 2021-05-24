English Premier League Season Review: City Never Sleeps

This Premier League season is difficult to review for one main reason: Though it ultimately returned to some form of order, historians will need to understand just how wild it was when looking back. On the surface, the past 12 months have been just like any other recent year in world history: A wealthy club won the league, The Walking Dead embarked on yet another series, and Jeff Bezos got even richer. Beneath that, though, it was all change; given the terrifyingly fast spread of a global pandemic, we were lucky, in some sense, to watch any soccer at all. This was typified when Shakhtar Donetsk found themselves having to play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, despite the COVID-related absence of ten first-team players. (Somehow, they won.) This review of the 2020-21 Premier League season is therefore written with an asterisk of gratitude to all the players, coaches, and other non-playing staff who did their best to create a spectacle in conditions that were often exceptionally grim.