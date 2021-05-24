Community Garage Sale: June 5th, 2021

It is time for the 3rd Annual Community Garage Sale to be held Saturday June 5th from the hours of 8:00 to Noon. Streets included are St. Clair, Whitfield, Sirod, Adelaide, and all of the cul-de-sacs located off of St. Clair. Everyone is encouraged to participate. “It will be a fun day just to ride around and look for sales on the East side of town”, says organizer Stephanie McKinney. The event continues to grow larger every year.