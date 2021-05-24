newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Community Garage Sale: June 5th, 2021

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is time for the 3rd Annual Community Garage Sale to be held Saturday June 5th from the hours of 8:00 to Noon. Streets included are St. Clair, Whitfield, Sirod, Adelaide, and all of the cul-de-sacs located off of St. Clair. Everyone is encouraged to participate. “It will be a fun day just to ride around and look for sales on the East side of town”, says organizer Stephanie McKinney. The event continues to grow larger every year.

natchitochesparishjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Side Streets#Community Garage Sale#Whitfield Sirod#Saturday June 5th#Garage#St Clair#East Side#Fun#Adelaide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

This Week’s 14 Garage Sales

228 S. Dann Street – Whitewater Rummage sale and food sale to benefit K9 Tilla and his new ride. Saturday May 15th and Sunday May 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. We are raising funds to help with getting Tilla a very much needed vehicle. Rummage items and the kids will have a lemonade stand with brats, hotdogs, chips and baked goods. All proceeds from both sales go to K9 Tilla.
Seneca, KSsabethaherald.com

City wide garage sales are this weekend

Submitted It’s garage sale season in Seneca! Seneca’s annual spring City Wide Garage Sales will. You have reached the maximum number of views this month! Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
Hermitage, PAThe Herald

GREAT Garage Sale! May 15, (8:...

GREAT Garage Sale! May 15, (8:00 AM - 5:00 PM), 2819 Morefield Rd., Hermitage (Morefield & Koonce). Lots of tools, accessory materials for contractors and handymen, XL mens’ shirts, housewares, jewelry, handmade baby afghans, and a wide variety of lots of other things. This is truly a MUST-SEE sale! Rain or Shine.
Jefferson County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Jefferson County Fair garage sale slated for Saturday

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Fair Association will host its first garage sale since the pandemic began on Saturday. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cat Building at the fairgrounds at 4907 Landes St. A wide variety of goods are available, said Sue...
ShoppingTimes Union

Shopportunist: How to host a successful garage sale

If you couldn't tell by the flock of signs sprouting up faster than the flowers, it’s garage sale season. Every week, roughly 165,000 garage sales are held in the United States, according to a study by Statistic Brain. They go by many names, but garage, lawn, yard and rummage sales are a great way to clear the clutter and make some cash.
ShoppingTraverse City Record-Eagle

West MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE ...

West MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE Friday, May 14&Saturday, May 15 9am-5pm Plus size clothing, Christmas items, lots of misc. furniture and household items, treadmill and much more! 892 Meadow Drive.
Shoppingrdrnews.com

2 PARTY Garage Sale 7am-noon

2 PARTY Garage Sale Saturday 7am-noon 3013 Mission Arch No early birds Variety of items. In order to provide you with the best experience, this site requires that you allow JavaScript to run. Please correct that and try again.
ShoppingPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Elk Creek HOA Garage Sale

Elk Creek Homeowners will be holding a garage sale at the community building this year, May 22, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds will go to community building repairs and updates. We are accepting donations, which can be dropped off at the community building on Friday, May 21, 2-4 p.m. If you can’t drop off stuff during these times, please reach out and we can arrange a time.
ShoppingFrontiersman

Our Lady of the Valley garage sale

Our 3rd and 4th grade classes at Our Lady of the Valley are having a toy garage sale on May 22nd at the Menard Center. We are learning about counting money and making change and this activity will let us put our skills to use. This is a chance where we can each learn how to organize a successful garage sale and individually earn money as an end result.
Shoppingeastcentraliowanews.com

Citywide garage sales return in 2021

The public has once again been deal hunting the last couple of weekends. After COVID-19 cancelled most citywide garage sales, the public was once again bargain hunting in 2021. There were plenty of unique items for sale May 6 and 7 in Anamosa. For Samantha Ricklefs, the sale was an...
Painesville, OHpainesville.com

Garage/Yard Sale Registration

There is no fee for registration on residential property. Activities should be limited to 3 consecutive days or less and the same property shall not sell more than 4 times in a calendar year. Registration Form. Forms can be emailed, mailed or faxed to the Painesville Community Development Office:. Email...
Chino, CAchampionnewspapers.com

CHINO VALLEY MISSING PETS FUNDRAISING GARAGE SALE

Sat. May 22, 7am-3pm Your purchase will benefit the lost & found animals of Chino, Chino Hills & the IE. Tools, toys, antiques, collectibles, baby items, furniture, new items. Follow the signs & paw prints.
Indiana StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

In Town. BENEFIT GARAGE SALE -...

In Town. BENEFIT GARAGE SALE - MULTI-FAMILY, Saturday May 22, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Two locations, 409 W 14th St (indoors) and 616 Webster St (in the alley). ALL proceeds to help with medical expenses. Lots of great items ; Clothing (mens, women, children, baby), household items, furniture, blankets, quilts, collectibles. baby items, crib, lamps, tv, mirror, DVDs, books, kitchen ware, cook ware, toys, lawn furniture, bike racks, knitting supplies, yarn, fishing gear, waders, and much more.
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Ash. Garage, Barn, Lawn Sale ...

Fri. May 21 & Sat. May 22, 8-4. Items in this sale date from 1800's to brand new. Something for everyone. CHEAP. 100's of items $1.00 housewares, glassware, collectables, 100+ antique lights, furniture, dolls, pictures, tools 1800's Ashtabula items, fishing poles, and much more. If you do flea markets or eBay you will love this sale.
Braidwood, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Braidwood all-town garage sales

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, Braidwood will be hosting an all-towns garage sale. There is no planned rain date. The event is sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Braidwood. Maps are available at the church, 106 South Lincoln St., Braidwood. For...
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Massive Garage Sales Going On This Weekend in Northwest Rochester

If you're looking to get out and grab some clothes for the kids or items for your home, this neighborhood in northwest Rochester is the place to be this weekend. Minnesota's mask mandate may be ending, but many signs of our regular life are finally coming back here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this spring. And, like last year, this big event in northwest Rochester wasn't held in 2020, due to-- stop me if you've heard this already-- the pandemic.