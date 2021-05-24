newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Talking points from the weekend in Serie A

By Alasdair Mackenzie
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUuLg_0a92qnXl00
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Hellas Verona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - May 23, 2021 Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

GATTUSO SAYS GOODBYE

Napoli came off worst in the final day battle between three teams for two Champions League spots.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side simply needed to beat midtable Hellas Verona to keep hold of the top-four spot in which they began the day.

The form book suggested that it was a formality, as Napoli had won three consecutive matches, scoring 11 goals in the process, and the visitors were without a victory in eight games.

But the hosts could only muster a 1-1 draw, which allowed Juventus to leapfrog them in the standings thanks to a 4-1 win in Bologna.

Not long after full-time, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis announced that Gattuso was leaving.

“Dear Rino, I am happy to have spent almost two seasons with you. Thank you for your work and I wish you success wherever you go. A hug also to your wife and children,” De Laurentiis wrote on Twitter.

Gattuso succeeded Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli coach in Dec. 2019 and led the club to the Coppa Italia in his first season, before falling one point short of a top-four finish this term.

PIRLO HOPES HE HAS DONE ENOUGH

In Bologna, Juventus players huddled by a pitchside monitor watching the dying minutes of the Napoli game after their 4-1 win.

Confirmation of their Champions League qualification sparked celebrations from the Juve players, but the achievement will not be considered a success for a club that had won nine consecutive league titles before this season.

But Andrea Pirlo, who was appointed without any prior coaching experience at the start of the campaign, hoped he had done enough to stay on after winning the Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cup and reaching the top-four.

“I 100 percent see myself on the bench of Juventus next season, but it is not me who decides,” Pirlo told DAZN.

“Now we will enjoy the result we have achieved and in the next few days I will talk with the club.

“We struggled, we were afraid, but during this end to the season we understood the direction we need to go in and we finished off with a Coppa Italia and Champions League qualification.

“Everything has happened, it was a complicated year but I needed it to grow and improve.”

TEARFUL LUKAKU KEEPS PROMISE

Romelu Lukaku scored his 30th goal of the season in all competitions as Inter Milan marked the day of their Serie A title celebrations with a thumping 5-1 win over Udinese.

The players paraded Inter’s first league trophy in 11 years in front of thousands of fans outside San Siro after the game, and a tearful Lukaku wore a t-shirt featuring a picture of his grandparents.

“I did not want to cry today, to be honest. The photo is of my grandparents and I was thinking about them,” Lukaku told DAZN.

“When my grandfather passed away in 2005, I promised him that I would win something, and I have done it. I am proud of that.”

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
148K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Gennaro Gattuso
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Twitter#The Coppa Italia#Dazn#Udinese#Inter#Juventus Players#Napoli Coach#Midtable Hellas Verona#San Siro#Italian Super Cup#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Napoli are 'considering, Christophe Galtier, Luciano Spalletti and Vincenzo Italiano as replacements for Gennaro Gattuso' but president Aurelio De Laurentiis 'could try and convince the manager the club qualify for the Champions League'

Napoli have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of three candidates to replace manager Gennaro Gattuso at the end of the season. Gattuso has had a difficult relationship with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis since his criticism of the team earlier this year, with the manager unhappy about reports linking other coaches to his job.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
SoccerYardbarker

Photo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic replies to Inter’s Lukaku with cappuccino picture

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have hit back at Inter striker Romelu Lukaku with the latest post on his Instagram story. After their altercation earlier in the year, Lukaku hit out at Ibrahimovic who declared himself the ‘God of Milan’ in response to the Belgian declaring himself the ‘King’ of the city previously.
Soccerfubo.tv

How Antonio Conte made Inter champions again and gave fans their club back

Sunday saw Inter confirmed as Italian champions for the first time in 11 years, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. The sight of 30,000 Inter fans in front of the iconic Duomo di Milano on Sunday hinted at the scale of what Antonio Conte and his team had achieved. Not for 11 years, since the days of Jose Mourinho, had the Nerazzurri been Italian champions. They’d sat on the sidelines as Juventus dominated Serie A for nine straight seasons. Now, though, the stranglehold has been broken.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Newcastle interested in hiring Gattuso as new manager

Newcastle United are interested in signing Gennaro Gattuso as their new manager with the Italian set to leave Napoli at the end of this season. According to Calciomercato.it, the former AC Milan man is being courted by the Geordies and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are also interested in appointing the 43-year-old.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Ashley Young slams former club Man United for selling Lukaku

Inter Milan full-back Ashley Young has hit out at Manchester United's decision to sell 'unbelievable striker Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku joined Milan in 2019 from United after he had netted 42 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils. Since moving to Italy, the Belgian has thrived, netting 61 goals in 92 appearances and helped Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years under coach Antonio Conte.
Premier League90min.com

Newcastle United enter race for Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso

Newcastle United are assessing their managerial options ahead of next season, and they are believed to be interested in bringing SSC Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso to the Premier League. The Magpies have flirted with relegation all season under Steve Bruce, but they are now edging to safety, sitting nine points...
Soccerchatsports.com

'He wants to win for himself': Romelu Lukaku opens up on furious bust up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Coppa Italia clash as Inter star claims Swede star isn't a team player and that veteran's taunts made him 'angry'

Romelu Lukaku has claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'wants to win for himself' as the Inter star shared his account of his furious clash with the veteran earlier this season. The former Manchester United team-mates came to blows at the San Siro in January's Coppa Italia quarter final as Antonio Conte's side overcame a one-goal deficit to advance to the semi-finals with a 2-1 win.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Lukaku: "Inter entering new cycle"

Inter Milan, who ended the record reign of nine consecutive titles of Italian champions Juventus, can start "a new cycle", says star striker Romelu Lukaku in an interview published on Friday. Inter sealed the 'Scudetto' for the 19th time after nearest rivals Atalanta were held 1-1 at Sassuolo last weekend.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ashley Young criticises Manchester United's decision to sell 'unbelievable Romelu Lukaku' before claiming he was 'fantastic in the Premier League'

Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young says he can't 'understand' why the club decided to sell 'unbelievable' Romelu Lukaku in 2019. Inter Milan signed the Belgium striker on a five-year deal worth £74million - making him third most expensive Serie A signing after the Juventus duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea transfer: Striker's message to Thomas Tuchel as stance confirmed

Despite investing heavily in attacking players last summer, Chelsea’s search for a striker is likely to be a major talking point for the next few months. Thomas Tuchel has done exceptionally well to get his side scoring again since his appointment, but because of Timo Werner’s lack of Premier League goals, and the uncertainty surrounding the futures of other attacking talent, there’s no surprise that the German is looking to find himself a new target man in the upcoming window.
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Napoli bolsters CL chances with 5-1 rout of Udinese

Napoli boosted its chances of qualifying for the Champions League by routing Udinese 5-1 on Tuesday to move into second place in Serie A. Gennaro Gattuso's side moved a point ahead of Atalanta and AC Milan, with Juventus four points further back. Those three teams play on Wednesday and there are then two rounds remaining.
SoccerBarron's

Lukaku Fined For Birthday Celebrations In Milan Hotel

Romelu Lukaku has been fined along with three Inter Milan teammates after a party in the early hours of Thursday morning to celebrate the Belgium forward's birthday which broke Covid-19 restrictions. Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic and Ashley Young were among a group of 24 people celebrating his 28th birthday...