Marathon, WI

Mayors Monday: Marathon City Administrator Andy Kurtz

By Mike Leischner
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARATHON CITY, WI (WSAU) — Plans for a new retail complex in Marathon City are on hold for now, but Administrator Andy Kurtz says that doesn’t mean the village is in a bad place. Plans are currently in motion for a new apartment complex near the village business part through...

wsau.com
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau tavern owner could lose liquor license, will face hearing

A west-side tavern owner whose establishment has been the subject of multiple weapons complaints could lose his liquor license, following a hearing set for Monday at City Hall in Wausau. A suspension/revocation hearing for Tim Nawrocki, who owns and operates Roc’s Place, 810 S. Third Ave., Wausau, was scheduled after...
Wausau, WIwausautimes.com

Wausau Center Mall demolition begins

WAUSAU – Demolition of the Wausau Center Mall starts May 17. “The transformation of eight city blocks in the heart of downtown Wausau will begin on Monday as construction fences go up around the perimeter of the vacant Wausau Center Mall that opened in 1983. By Wednesday, demolition crews will start work in the area of the former Sears building near Washington Street and 5th Street and move west throughout the summer, stopping at the JC Penney building. HOM Furniture and two parking ramps will remain and be open during all phases of the redevelopment process,” a Greater Wausau release stated.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls non-renewal of Wagon Wheel liquor license

Members of Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday will decide whether to issue a notice to a Wausau supper club signaling the city won’t renew the restaurant’s liquor license. Wagon Wheel, 3901 N. Sixth St., opened in 1946 and specialized in charcoal-grilled steaks and fine wines. But now,...
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

City of Wausau Fire Department Honors Emergency Medical Services Week

WAUSAU WI -Every day, in our community and communities across the country, Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers put themselves on the line to save lives, safeguard dangerous situations, and deliver hope to families and communities in crisis. With selflessness, professionalism, and grace under fire, they provide essential care never more so than during our battle with COVID-19 over the past year.
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wausau, WIWDEZ 101.9 FM

DNR Seeks Public Comment on Wausau Safe Drinking Water Loan Application

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment from Wausau residents. The City of Wausau is one of several Wisconsin municipalities that has applied for funding through the state’s Safe Drinking Water Loan Program. Wausau plans to use the loan to help fund the new public drinking water facility and replace lead laterals throughout the City.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wausau, WIWSAW

Blood centers still experiencing donation shortages

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Blood Centers in Central Wisconsin are calling on people in the region to make a donation. Director of the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin, Emily Jolin, says the nationwide blood shortage is having an effect in northcentral Wisconsin. Jolin claims the summer is already a difficult time to get donations, but with the pandemic, they’ve had even less luck.
Wausau, WIWSAW

Wausau nurse completes hike of Ice Age Trail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Yolanda DeLoach knew when COVID-19 halted travel throughout the country that she wouldn’t be able to travel to hiking destinations like she was used to. That’s when she remembered that Wisconsin has one of only 11 National Scenic Trails in the country contained entirely in its borders.