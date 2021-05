#NextGenATP sensation Carlos Alcaraz headlines the field in Roland Garros qualifying, where he will try to reach the main draw for the first time. Eight months ago, the teen lost in the first round of qualifying in Paris. But now, the 18-year-old arrives on the terre battue with momentum after winning an ATP Challenger Tour event in Oeiras, Portugal. That victory will propel him into the Top 100 in the FedEx ATP Rankings for the first time on Monday at World No. 94.