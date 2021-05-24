Guess which teams in Europe depend the most on their 'killer'

To know which footballer is the most important for your team in terms of scoring responsibility you don't have to look at the Golden Boot classification, nor to the forwards with the largest market for specialized pages in this regard such as Transfermarkt, CIES or KPMG. Not even the biggest packaging teams on the continent. Two of the killer The most decisive of the five major leagues have played in teams already relegated from LaLiga and Serie A, while another has played in a team from the lower-middle part of the Italian championship.