FORECAST: It'll be another warm and humid day

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt'll be another warm and humid day in Kansas City and today's forecast will remind us of yesterday. A few raindrops are possible on your windshield during the morning commute. More chances of showers and maybe a thunderstorm continue into the afternoon with a high near 80 degrees. If you have little league games or practices tonight, be sure to bring rain gear. There could be a shower or storm move through in the evening hours. In "record news" we'll be watching the official ran gauge at KCI today. If it gets 0.01" of rain, it will tie the record for most consecutive days with measurable rain fall at 10 days in a row. If we do tie the record, we'll look to break it tomorrow as widespread rain returns to the forecast. Kansas City is also in the marginal risk area for severe weather on Tuesday which could bring us some storms that feature strong wind gusts and some hail.

Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Scattered T-storms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be mostly cloudy with light showers tonight and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon into the evening. More rain showers are possible Wednesday morning and Thursday. We'll likely see...
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL WYANDOTTE AND WEST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1223 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Public reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations near Brush Creek along the state line. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Shawnee, Leawood, Prairie Village, Merriam, Mission, North Kansas City, Mission Hills, Westwood, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Roeland Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Missouri River, Dyke Branch, Round Grove Creek, Kansas River, Blue River and Brush Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR