newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yonkers, NY

Are We Entering a New Political Era?

By Andrew Marant z
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast June, when most Americans could agree that their country was in crisis but few could agree on what to do about it, staffers from a small organization called Justice Democrats—part of a burgeoning faction of young activists whose goal is to push the Democratic Party, and thus the entire political spectrum, to the left—joined a gathering on the patio of a restaurant in Yonkers, overlooking the Hudson. It was a breezy Tuesday night, and polls in the congressional primary had just closed. Most of the staffers hadn’t seen one another in person since COVID lockdowns began, and their hesitant enthusiasm—distant air hugs, cocktails sipped hastily between remaskings—seemed appropriate to the event, which could, at any moment, turn into either a victory party or a defeat vigil. A lectern, framed by string lights and uplit pine trees, stood empty, apart from a sign bearing their candidate’s name: Jamaal Bowman. Bowman was still out campaigning, urging voters at crowded polls to stay in line. At least, that’s what everyone assumed. He had no staff with him, and his phone was dead.

www.newyorker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliot Engel
Person
Joseph Stiglitz
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Spectrum#Political Polarization#Political Party#Political Issues#Democratic Politics#Political Debate#Republican Party Politics#Electoral Politics#Political Parties#Americans#The Democratic Party#Covid#The Tea Party#The Sunrise Movement#Data For Progress#United We Dream#The Green New Deal#Financial Times#Biden Presidency#Justice Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsIndiana Gazette

The banality of democratic collapse

America’s democratic experiment may well be nearing its end. That’s not hyperbole; it’s obvious to anyone following the political scene. Republicans might take power legitimately; they might win through pervasive voter suppression; GOP legislators might simply refuse to certify Democratic electoral votes and declare Donald Trump or his political heir the winner. However it plays out, the GOP will try to ensure a permanent lock on power and do all it can to suppress dissent.
Politicschicagoboyz.net

Soviet Socialism Was a Bad Joke; Sanders/Biden Democratic Socialism is a Comical Tragedy

The Soviet era joke “we pretend to work and they pretend to pay us” has been replaced by the Biden joke “they pay us more not to work so we don’t.” Democrats’ complete denial that the refusal to accept job openings is in any way related to their pay to stay home policies is comical. To admit such spending is not only unnecessary but counterproductive represents an existential threat to their Party’s agenda, but to ignore their denial that incentives matter will end in tragedy.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's stranglehold on the GOP is a death trap for American democracy

Addressing a reunion of Civil War soldiers in 1875, President Ulysses S. Grant predicted that the dividing line in the nation’s next great conflict “will not be Mason’s or Dixon’s, but between patriotism and intelligence on one side, and superstition, ambition and ignorance on the other.”. This is not the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Today's Republican Party is a political crime family — and we know who the godfather is

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Presidential ElectionThe Ledger

Are we in for a political rerun next year in Congress? | Cotterell

It seems like we’ve seen this movie before. If the 2022 congressional races turn out as now appears likely, President Biden’s first-term “honeymoon” will look more like an overnight getaway. And with the House and Senate split as closely as they are, Biden won’t get away with much of the aggressive liberal agenda the left wing of the Democratic Party has been pressing upon him.
Politicsmilwaukeeindependent.com

Pro-Cancel Culture: Right-wing ideology has always tried to ostracize people for the views it despises

“It’s official: the Republican party is more devoted to a one-term, twice impeached con man than they are to the truth and protecting our democracy. Truth shouldn’t be political. Those who speak uncomfortable truths should be heard, not pushed to silence. Every step along the way, Republicans have had a chance to steer their party in a better direction. Instead, they chose the politically expedient route. None of this has to do with how best to serve our country or how to benefit our neighbors. It isn’t policy based or even ideologically driven. It is simply a die-hard devotion to one man and his lies. They do not have a big tent, they have a one-man circus.” – Chris Larson, Wisconsin State Senator.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Atlantic

The Country Is on the Cusp of a New Era

Yesterday evening, New York State’s attorney general, Letitia James, announced, “We have informed the Trump Organization that … We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity.” According to The New York Times, James will be sending two of her office’s prosecutors to join the team of Cyrus Vance Jr., the Manhattan DA. With this news, Donald Trump, those around him, and the country as a whole inch closer to the prospect that a former president could face criminal charges, and possibly even prison time. The country has not been through anything like this before.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX26

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Greene, Ocasio-Cortez clashes are 'amateurish' but are getting attention of political donors

Ali needed Frazier. Bird needed Magic. And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene needs Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Or perhaps it is the other way around. Whatever the case, Ms. Greene, a hard-right rabble-rouser from rural Georgia, and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a far-left firebrand from New York City, are blazing paths to political stardom that are built less on notching legislative accomplishments and more on winning the internet and fanning the flames of partisan combat — and getting under the skin of political opponents.
Congress & Courtsncadvertiser.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene's vapid gender politics

For a truly bizarre two-minute viewing experience, you might click on the latest artifact of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's fixation on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In a since-deleted video, which CNN preserved and resurfaced Friday, the Georgia Republican crouches outside the office of the New York Democrat and delivers a monologue into her mail slot.
PoliticsInman.com

NAR forum: We're at a 'hinge point' in American politics

At the Realtors Legislative Meetings, Mara Liasson and Van Jones talked polarization, bipartisanship and the issues that could get Republicans and Democrats to work together. America has had a politically divisive year, contending with a deadly pandemic, racial tensions over police brutality and a presidential election that saw an insurrection before it saw an inauguration. But there are opportunities to work together on particular issues going forward, according to panelists at the National Association of Realtors’ midyear conference Wednesday.
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

America Is Becoming a Social Democracy

In his speech before a joint session of Congress last week, U.S. President Joe Biden advocated nothing less than the kind of social democracy that most of America’s European partners have long taken for granted. United opposition from congressional Republicans may prevent him from realizing that dream. But merely by introducing the blandly named but far-reaching American Families Plan, Biden has compelled two profound questions: Why has America been so “exceptional” in this regard until now, and what has changed now to make the unthinkable so very possible?
U.S. PoliticsWest Hawaii Today

Commentary: Congress must make Biden’s vision for the oceans come true

Ocean conservation was once a goal for Democrats and Republicans alike. In Congress, they collaborated to ensure that U.S. fisheries would be sustainably managed, to protect imperiled marine creatures by banning the use of driftnets and shark finning, and to set aside large areas of the ocean for special protection. While he was president, George H.W. Bush designated six National Marine Sanctuaries, more than during any previous administration, and President Bill Clinton convened America’s first National Oceans Conference. President George W. Bush used the Antiquities Act to establish what was then the largest marine protected area in the world, Papahanaumokuakea, in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. And President Barack Obama quadrupled the extent of protected U.S. waters.